San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know

College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Bus drivers keep the wheels rolling

SCV school district transportation staff work hard amid nationwide shortage of qualified drivers. The Santa Clarita Valley is wide and has a myriad of schools. Many residents tout the schools for being some of the best in Los Angeles County for their dedication to students and creating welcoming environments — and for many students that starts on the bus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Observer

CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

(CBM) LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Breakfast to celebrates 30 years of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to host the 30-year celebration of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m. In the 1980s, community leaders identified the need for a full-service youth facility in the Newhall area. Partnering with the city of Santa Clarita, the business community, volunteers and parents, the Boys & Girls Club opened the Newhall Clubhouse doors in 1992, providing a positive place for kids when school is out.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
IRVINE, CA
signalscv.com

Buying A Car In California – What You Need to Know

If you’re considering buying a car in California, there are a few things you need to know. In this blog post, we’ll talk about the different types of car registration in California, and help you decide which one is best for you. We’ll also give you some tips on how to buy a car in California, so you can make the process as smooth as possible. Let’s get started! Here are 6 things you need to know:
CALIFORNIA STATE
AdWeek

California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza

If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

