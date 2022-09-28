Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know
College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
signalscv.com
Bus drivers keep the wheels rolling
SCV school district transportation staff work hard amid nationwide shortage of qualified drivers. The Santa Clarita Valley is wide and has a myriad of schools. Many residents tout the schools for being some of the best in Los Angeles County for their dedication to students and creating welcoming environments — and for many students that starts on the bus.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
Sacramento Observer
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
(CBM) LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately...
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
NBC San Diego
As California Strengthens Abortion Protections, SoCal Leader Proposes ‘Sanctuary City' For the Unborn
California is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary state for abortion access, but a Temecula councilwoman is drawing attention for proposing an abortion ban within city limits. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, including some that clash with restrictions in other states....
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
signalscv.com
Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Breakfast to celebrates 30 years of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to host the 30-year celebration of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m. In the 1980s, community leaders identified the need for a full-service youth facility in the Newhall area. Partnering with the city of Santa Clarita, the business community, volunteers and parents, the Boys & Girls Club opened the Newhall Clubhouse doors in 1992, providing a positive place for kids when school is out.
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
signalscv.com
Buying A Car In California – What You Need to Know
If you’re considering buying a car in California, there are a few things you need to know. In this blog post, we’ll talk about the different types of car registration in California, and help you decide which one is best for you. We’ll also give you some tips on how to buy a car in California, so you can make the process as smooth as possible. Let’s get started! Here are 6 things you need to know:
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Highway Patrol officers to get their biggest raise in almost 20 years
California Highway Patrol officers will receive a 6.2% raise this year — more than twice the general salary increase paid to any other group of state workers — under the unique terms of their union contract. The state Human Resources Department recently posted to its website the annual...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
