Rye Cove football is in the middle of a storybook season
DUFFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — If Hollywood had written this script, most movie companies would have passed on it for being too unrealistic. After more than 10 seasons of losing on the football field, The Rye Cove Eagles have created their own plot twist. "Prior to this season, I had...
More than 30 bands perform at Tennessee High School
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 30 bands performed at Tennessee High School Saturday for 'Music in the Castle.'. The competition was moved inside to Viking Hall due to the rainy weather. Music as a whole it helps education, it helps study skills, it helps people skills, so it...
Travis Tritt cancels Country Thunder Bristol appearance due to crew impacted by Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Travis Tritt has canceled his appearance at Country Thunder Bristol as members of his crew were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday. Clay Walker will step in to perform at 7:30 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway. No other cancellations have...
Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
Country Thunder Bristol set to kick off Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is set to get underway at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor...
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, more than 50 employers looking to hire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
Investigation underway after report that Happy Valley student made threats, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway after Happy Valley High School administrators received a report that a student made threats to harm other students, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and the school was put on...
Trial date for Sullivan County woman charged with murder set for next year
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County woman accused of murder is expected to stand trial next year. Misty James appeared in court Thursday morning. James is accused of killing 60-year-old Trina Jones inside a Bluff City home in 2021. According to court documents, James admitted to shooting...
Physical therapy clinic offers new service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year
SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
Peace by Piece to support those affected by the war in Ukraine
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Members of a local church used quilts Friday to show their support for those affected by the war in Ukraine. They call it 'Peace by Piece,' and more than 100 quilts were on display in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.
Johnson City man found guilty following death of 4-month-old daughter
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide following the death of his 4-month-old daughter. Paul Beard was found guilty Friday following the 2019 death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn. At Beard's trial earlier this week, a pathologist explained her findings...
Fire prevention month: how to stay aware
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
