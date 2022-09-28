ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
Iowa State Daily

Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student

The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
We Are Iowa

DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
DES MOINES, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

How did the summer drought affect farmers' harvest yields?

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Mike Penick farms over 1,000 acres across parts of Polk and Warren counties. He hasn't seen many problems with the fields he's harvested so far this year. "Right now we're having a whole lot better yields than we ever expected to have with the dry weather this summer. We had no rain in July at all," Penick told Local 5 Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake

(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
who13.com

1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IA

