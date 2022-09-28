Read full article on original website
Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Iowa State vs. Kansas football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN2 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowIowa State: After getting through 3 early non-conference games early, ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
dmacc.edu
Media Advisory: DMACC President Rob Denson to Promote Trucking Jobs by Hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo
President Denson returns to his first employer decades later. DMACC President Rob Denson will spotlight the need for more truck drivers and the College’s marketing plans to recruit more students to the DMACC Transportation Institute by personally hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo. President Denson, likely the...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
weareiowa.com
How did the summer drought affect farmers' harvest yields?
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Mike Penick farms over 1,000 acres across parts of Polk and Warren counties. He hasn't seen many problems with the fields he's harvested so far this year. "Right now we're having a whole lot better yields than we ever expected to have with the dry weather this summer. We had no rain in July at all," Penick told Local 5 Tuesday.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
who13.com
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus kicks off 22nd season
Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Shepard shares about the upcoming Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala. Tickets are $125 each or $1,000 per table.
iowa.media
Des Moines City Council member crowdfunds fine for man ticketed while panhandling
Councilmember Indira Sheumaker raised more than enough money this month to pay a local man’s $95 ticket based on an ordinance she says “criminalizes poverty,” and may violate his First Amendment rights. Driving home on Sept. 17, Sheumaker, representative for Ward 1 on the Des Moines City...
who13.com
Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
