ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0em26v_0iE7sxVY00

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks , the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman , has primarily been between those two programs for weeks.

This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman praised the direction both programs were going on the defensive side of the ball, while highlighting the culture being developed.

On Wednesday on ESPN2, Hicks chose which one he'll be a part of in the future, committing to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, as well as fellow finalists Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Oregon.

Oklahoma appeared to take the lead this summer during Hicks' unofficial visit to the program.

"I had a lot of fun talking to coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Jay) Valai and coach (Todd) Bates," he told SBLive Sports . "I'm really close with Coach Bates. I feel like me and Coach Bates been been (talking) for a long time. We've got a close relationship, a tight relationship."

"It's really just a family environment. That's the main thing, the family environment. They believe coach Venables and coach Bates can do something special."

However, in the past month Hicks took two visits to College Station, allowing Jimbo Fisher's program to jump to the front on the pack.

Hicks is the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' class, joining Ryan's Anthony Hill, the nation's No. 1 linebacker.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Wide Receiver group is REALLY good

When you turn on the film for Oklahoma football one of the biggest things you take away from it, is man the wide receiver room for Oklahoma looks outstanding. The group is all over the tape getting separation, getting open blocking downfield, and being a menace for opposing defenses. They may it very difficult to try and take away the staple of Jeff Lebby’s offense which is the interior run game. This group can get yards after the catch, make difficult grabs, and also separate in the vertical game. While the group is headlined by Marvin Mims, it is certainly not just the 17 show for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ryan, OK
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Miami, OK
College Station, TX
Football
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. TCU

FORT WORTH — The Sooners looking to wash away the stench of a 41-34 setback to Kansas State a week ago, as they now take on the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. They’re 6.5-point favorites entering the contest in a series they lead 17-5 overall. Here’s a...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
David Hicks
Person
Ryan
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Aggies#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Texas A M Aggies#Espn2#Sblive Sports
KRMG

Oklahoma City companies and owner pay $2 million for used oil processing, storage, other violations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy