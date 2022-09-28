David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks , the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman , has primarily been between those two programs for weeks.

This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman praised the direction both programs were going on the defensive side of the ball, while highlighting the culture being developed.

On Wednesday on ESPN2, Hicks chose which one he'll be a part of in the future, committing to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, as well as fellow finalists Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Oregon.

Oklahoma appeared to take the lead this summer during Hicks' unofficial visit to the program.

"I had a lot of fun talking to coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Jay) Valai and coach (Todd) Bates," he told SBLive Sports . "I'm really close with Coach Bates. I feel like me and Coach Bates been been (talking) for a long time. We've got a close relationship, a tight relationship."

"It's really just a family environment. That's the main thing, the family environment. They believe coach Venables and coach Bates can do something special."

However, in the past month Hicks took two visits to College Station, allowing Jimbo Fisher's program to jump to the front on the pack.

Hicks is the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' class, joining Ryan's Anthony Hill, the nation's No. 1 linebacker.

Junior season highlights