Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that they made some adjustments to their practices prior to Week 3’s win over the Jets in order to build confidence going into the game. “You want the guys to have some confidence and talk about it a little bit more,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I have so much confidence in our group.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers

NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 20-6. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Steelers 16-10 on Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

