Read full article on original website
Related
Candidates recognize the power of TikTok, "for better or worse"
Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters...
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost. The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more...
There are five types of bad bosses to avoid — and Mark Zuckerberg fits three of them, says Harvard expert
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become a role model for how not to run a company, according to a management expert from Harvard Business School. The best bosses in business today can move mountains thanks to their authenticity and character—the worst are motivated chiefly by the need to feed their own egos.
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech
It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg hugs staff during tearful goodbye as she leaves tech giant for new philanthropy venture - but Zuckerberg is seemingly absent from the applauding crowd
One of the most powerful women in tech who taught Mark Zuckerberg 'how to run a company,' stepped down from Meta — then Facebook — on Tuesday after 14 years, but her boss was seemingly absent from the applauding crowd. Sheryl Sandberg, 53, yesterday stepped down as Chief...
US News and World Report
Sheryl Sandberg Gets Personal Security Services as She Leaves Meta
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety". The company, however, did not elaborate on the threats that Sandberg, one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley, faces....
KIVI-TV
Why is there so much misinformation allowed in campaign ads?
WASHINGTON — It's estimated that over $6 billion will be spent nationwide on campaign ads this year. That puts the 2022 midterm election on track to be the most expensive midterm ever. With so many ads popping up, it's a good reminder not to believe everything you hear. WHY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Meta’s Latest Takedown of Fake Foreign Accounts Could Mean for the U.S. Midterms
Facebook parent company Meta said it took down a network of fake accounts, originating in China, that was attempting to interfere in the U.S. midterms
Observer
Meta Owes Reparations to the Rohingya, Amnesty Argues, But It May Take a Lawsuit Before the Company Pays
Facebook incited violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya people, leading to a genocide, according to a report released today (Sept. 29) by Amnesty International, a human rights organization. Specifically, the report claims Meta, Facebook’s owner, financially benefited from clickbait, fake news and paid posts that pushed anti-Rohingya narratives, while ignoring the risks of doing so. And “Meta continues to ignore such risks to this day in the relentless pursuit of profit,” the report said.
Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?
Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
Chinese Censors Target a Textbook
The Communist Party of China has punished 27 people involved in producing state-approved math textbooks that featured "subversive" images of children, including drawings of a child sticking his tongue out and making a peace sign, male children grabbing female children, and a girl in a bunny outfit. The Global Times, a state-controlled newspaper, reported in August that the head of the People's Education Press was given demerits and the editor in chief was fired. Illustrators who worked on the book, according to The Guardian's translation of the Ministry of Education's announcement, were "dealt with accordingly."
daystech.org
Meta is laying people off for the first time in its history
Facebook dad or mum Meta is chopping workers for the primary time in its historical past, based on a number of media reviews. CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed staff Thursday that the 18-year-old firm would freeze hiring and cut back budgets for many groups, with Meta anticipating to finish the yr with fewer staff, Bloomberg reported. As a part of the shift, Meta will now not robotically change staff who go away, will pause inner transfers and can “handle out” low performers, based on the information service. The firm additionally stated its finances subsequent yr could be “very tight,” the Wall Street Journal reported.
science.org
Most users do not follow political elites on Twitter; those who do show overwhelming preferences for ideological congruity
We offer comprehensive evidence of preferences for ideological congruity when people engage with politicians, pundits, and news organizations on social media. Using 4 years of data (2016–2019) from a random sample of 1.5 million Twitter users, we examine three behaviors studied separately to date: (i) following of in-group versus out-group elites, (ii) sharing in-group versus out-group information (retweeting), and (iii) commenting on the shared information (quote tweeting). We find that the majority of users (60%) do not follow any political elites. Those who do follow in-group elite accounts at much higher rates than out-group accounts (90 versus 10%), share information from in-group elites 13 times more frequently than from out-group elites, and often add negative comments to the shared out-group information. Conservatives are twice as likely as liberals to share in-group versus out-group content. These patterns are robust, emerge across issues and political elites, and exist regardless of users’ ideological extremity.
CoinTelegraph
Sociogram: The first social network focused on decentralization & security + MEME Contest $15,000!
Today we are happy to announce the launch of Sociogram. The first social network with a focus on decentralization and security. Sociogram respects the basic human right of freedom of speech. With the help of decentralized protocols, it allows you to return this right that traditional social networks have stripped you of.
How to talk about free speech — and why we should all care
If you value free speech but dread talking about it in this toxic climate, here’s a suggestion: Call it something else. “Free speech” covers a lot of ground. People use the term to name very different issues, each with its own potential path forward. Unless we distinguish among them we’re wasting words or, worse, fueling the binary thinking that we claim to lament.
Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
Phys.org
Not just a joke: We scoured TikTok for anti-Asian humor during the pandemic, and found too many disappointing memes
We live in deeply unequal societies where certain groups, such as racial and sexual minorities, continue to experience structural oppression. Humor targeted at these groups can cause individual harm through its cumulative effects, and contribute to broader social harms too. Much of our social interaction today takes place online. So...
Comments / 0