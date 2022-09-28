Read full article on original website
Historic Tuscaloosa hosting dinner event Thursday
TUSCALOOSA- Historic Tuscaloosa is hosting a three-course Dining Through Time event on Thursday, Sept. 29. The progressive dining experience will include tours of three historic Tuscaloosa properties. Each of the properties on the itinerary has a specific connection to a particular country, which helped to determine the menu items that...
Shelton State holds fundraiser for college students
TUSCALOOSA -Women around West Alabama donned their finest heels, flats, boots or sandals Thursday and headed to the Bryant Conference Center for the third annual Wine, Women and Shoes fundraiser in support of the Shelton State Community College Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships for Shelton State students who are in...
Sawyerville church continues rebuilding after February tornado
Last February, the Bread of Life Ministry Worship Center in Sawyerville was wiped out by a tornado that also destroyed homes and claimed lives. Thursday, we met with Bishop Dennis McCarter of the Miracle House of Prayer and Pastor Mercy Pickens, who leads the Bread of Life Ministry. They’re making...
Hurricane evacuees retreat to Tuscaloosa, see Southern hospitality firsthand
Tuscaloosa this week welcomed residents from Florida who were fleeing ahead of Hurricane Ian, which smashed into the state Wednesday afternoon. Khristina Smith is from Apollo Beach, Florida, which is about 20 miles from Tampa. Her son is a student at Shelton State Community College here in Tuscaloosa, so it...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 28, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Trevor Caine, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Big Bush Road in Greensboro. Caine is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge. Daniel Turner, 29, is last known...
Looking for a new ride? Consider bidding on a former Alabama vehicle
The University of Alabama is changing the way they roll with new vehicles, and you can benfit by buying the ones they don’t want anymore through their online auction system. In the past, vehicles were a part of the UA fleet for 15 to 20 years — or longer. Now, the university’s goal is using them for three to five years before replacement.
Tuscaloosa County Commission OKs new budget, employee raises
TUSCALOOSA – As inflation rises, in many places raises aren’t doing the same thing. But Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a boost in their paychecks as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. After some deliberation, the Tuscaloosa County Commission has officially approved its general fund operating budget...
5 charged after hundreds of catalytic converters stolen from Mercedes-Benz plant
TUSCALOOSA – Five people are facing charges following a rash of catalytic converter thefts at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance last year. Three of those arrested were employees with a contracting company that had access to plant grounds, where investigators said they stole new catalytic converters on several occasions.
