Ja Morant dismisses critics about partying, says he will buy team Rolex watches

The Memphis Grizzlies practice on Wednesday, Sept. 28, ended with country music blasting in the background and assistant coach Blake Ahearn chasing superstar point guard Ja Morant. Once he grabbed ahold of him, the player-coach duo stopped and simultaneously broke out their dance moves until they couldn’t contain their laughter.

So if there were any doubts about whether or not Morant was excited to be back in the gym, they stopped there.

“That’s my guy,” Morant said of Ahearn. “We have our little shooting game going. We are actually taking record this year. He beat me today. If you win, you play your music. That’s why there’s country music. If I win, I get to play mine.”

It’s not exactly a fair fight. Ahearn was one of the best shooters in NCAA history and holds the college record for free-throw percentage.

“He has a clip,” Morant said. “It’s only going to make me better. Today put him up 7 to 5. I smoked the three-peat, because I won the last two times.”

So the second day of training camp was a success. Morant said his legs are already tired following just a pair of practices.

“I’m in year four now, so I guess I’m starting to become an old head,” he joked.

It’s part of the NBA grind, especially the first few days of camp. Even an offseason full of workouts can hardly prepare for full NBA practices against difficult competition. But Morant is not oblivious to the criticism about his summer.

He took note of some of the comments on social media this summer that suggested he parties too much, which he has occasionally shared on Instagram Live. While he doesn’t deny his desire for fun, he said it’s about balance.

“I feel like that’s something that’s simple but hard for some guys,” Morant said. “As far as me, my job allows me to have fun. As long as I’m taking care of business on the court, it allows me to have fun. I always feel like life is short, so you have to enjoy yourself.

“At the end of the day, for me, if I can’t party and go to the gym, then I won’t do it. Whenever I go out, I’m in the gym the next morning bright and early. I tell my homies and my people that if you can’t do both, don’t come with me. I see a lot of stuff on Twitter like, ‘He parties too much. He drinks too much.’ But they don’t see the back end of it. They don’t see me working out the next morning. They don’t see me go back to the house at 4 in the morning and then be back at the gym at 9 a.m. They don’t see none of that.”

The Grizzlies don’t seem to have a problem with Morant’s lifestyle. The franchise offered the point guard a max contract this summer worth $193 million. It can move to $231 million if Morant finishes all-NBA this season.

Of course, the new deal means he’s bound to get a few playful jabs from his teammates. Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. said at the end of last season that Morant would owe him a bottle as soon as he signed the new deal. Morant has other plans.

“I told them once I get mine, the whole team is getting (Rolex watches),” Morant said. “I feel like they cool. My bread has to kick in first.”

Morant’s new deal won’t kick in until next season, when he will make at least $33.5 million. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said although it’s a nice offer, he hopes Morant chooses to shower his teammates with his generosity.

“Unless you want to buy them?” Morant said jokingly. “I’m about to go to a new career. I’m going to go to a singing career so I can get some more bread in.”

Let’s just hope that’s not anytime soon. The Grizzlies will begin their preseason schedule on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Milwaukee, although it’s unclear which players will be available. Morant said there is still plenty of work to do before the regular season begins next month.

“We take the preseason as training camp,” Morant said. “Even though we have games coming up, this is our chance to install some new things and get better in certain areas. We take it the same way. Obviously, I feel like everybody in the gym is ready to play basketball versus other teams. But we got to build our foundation first. That’s our focus right now, we have a lot of guys that are new, with all the rookies.”