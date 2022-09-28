Florida woman shares crazy tips for house floods: ‘Fill washer with ice’

A Florida woman who is no stranger to house flooding during hurricane season is sharing her unique tips to best prepare for any inclement weather.

As category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Sunshine State, Cori Hepsworth Bosco has geared up for the worst possible outcome.

In a TikTok video viewed by as many as 3.2 million users, Bosco revealed that her house has already been flooded twice from past hurricanes. Prior to purchasing the home in 2019, it flooded with up 2 feet of water.

Bosco, 38, and her family’s home, located in South Daytona, on the east side of Florida, is directly on the water, which means they are likely to face great floods.

Made up of five bedrooms and three baths, the home was recently renovated by Bosco, having rebuilt the kitchen, bedrooms and outdoor patio.

Spanning 2,600 square feet, the property boasts direct views of the Halifax Intracoastal, with boating access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The pool pump and filtration system was all replaced in 2018. And the home features a newly built dock and lift.

Top five tips she shared with viewers:

Take a video of the entire house so that you can provide it to the insurance company in case of property damage. You can then show them the before and after clips.

Collect all of your important documents, like birth certificates, passports, photos together and place them in Ziploc bags. Then put them in a watertight storage container on the highest shelf in your closet.

Put ice in the washing machine and put any drinks you want in there, so when the ice eventually does melt, it goes down the drain.

Get a commercial size ice maker to fill up all your coolers.

Bring all patio furniture inside the home

Bosco also warns against draining your pool water if you have a pool, explaining that because she lives on the water at sea level, it can actually make the pool “pop out of the ground.” Instead she says, drain it only 6 inches past the skimmer.

Without water or electricity, stock up on dry shampoo, face wipes, mouth wash and hand sanitizer.

Take any outdoor equipment like a boat or jet ski off the lifts.

Around 2:30 pm, Hurricane Ian made landfall with sustained winds of 115 mph, nearing a category 5. The state prepared for tens of billions of dollars in expected damage and up to 18-foot storm surges.

More than 1 million Floridians are now without power — and outages are growing rapidly.

With many weather reporters referring to the hurricane as “apocalyptic,” the storm is expected to weaken by Friday, when it downgrades to a tropical storm landing in North Carolina.