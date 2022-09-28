The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO