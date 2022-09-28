ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Bleacher Report

Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit

Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?

Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

2022 Lakers Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers' road to redemption starts now. The opening of training camp means it's officially time to flush any memories of a rough 2021-22 NBA season and overload on optimism for the new campaign. As per usual, there are plenty of moving parts for the Purple and Gold,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
MILWAUKEE, WI

