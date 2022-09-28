Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's not losing sleep over criticism from ex-players, adding he might be 'bitter' too if he was 45 or 50
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared Friday in an interview that he hears some of the criticism from ex-players through teammates and family but said it doesn't keep him up at night. It just makes him want to work harder. Criticism from ex-players was just one of the topics discussed on...
Klay Thompson Reacts to Winning Tokyo Three-Point Contest With Steph Curry
The Splash Brothers put on a show in Tokyo, Japan
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
Anthony Davis Breaks Down Lakers' New 'Aggressive' Approach Under HC Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing an aggressive approach to the 2022-23 season in which the team's Big Three—LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook—should thrive. While it often felt like the trio was stepping on each other's toes during the 2021-22 campaign, Davis told reporters Saturday that...
Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'
When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards
James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit
Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
DeMar DeRozan Felt 'Non-Existent' with Spurs amid Lack of Primetime Games, Coverage
DeMar DeRozan's rejuvenated play last season in Chicago transpired, at least in part, because of his return to the national spotlight. The All-Star guard said he felt "irrelevant" during his time in San Antonio due to the team's mediocre roster and lack of national attention. "I felt like I was...
Lakers Rumors: Pacers Would Trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for 2 Unprotected 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers have been eyeing a move for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this offseason, and it appears the Indiana Pacers would be willing to move both players—on one condition. If the Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks to the Pacers, Indiana would "probably do that deal,"...
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Says He Talked to Joel Embiid About Recovery from Foot Injury
Few people in NBA history know better about overcoming foot injuries early in one's career than Joel Embiid, so Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is turning to the Philadelphia 76ers star for advice. According to Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press, Holmgren has spoken with Embiid about the recovery...
Kawhi Leonard to Return from Knee Injury for Clippers' Preseason Game vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers star is slated to return from the knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season during Monday's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Friday. Lue told reporters earlier this week that Leonard looked good during practice. "He...
Lakers' Darvin Ham: If I Can Get Robin Lopez to Hit 3s, 'I'm Sure' Damian Jones Can
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident he can help Damian Jones expand his offensive repertoire. Ham used Robin Lopez, whom he coached with the Milwaukee Bucks, to make his point. "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making threes, I’m sure I can make Damian...
Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?
Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
2022 Lakers Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers' road to redemption starts now. The opening of training camp means it's officially time to flush any memories of a rough 2021-22 NBA season and overload on optimism for the new campaign. As per usual, there are plenty of moving parts for the Purple and Gold,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
DeMar DeRozan Was 'Pissed Off' When NBA Team Offered Him Vet Minimum Contract in 2021
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan said that a lowball contract offer prior to the 2021-22 season motivated him to perform at a high level during his first season in Chicago. Appearing on Thursday's The Old Man and The Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (beginning at the...
Lakers vs. Warriors Opener Is 2nd Most Expensive NBA Regular-Season Game Ever
Tickets for the Oct. 18 season-opening game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center are selling as the second-most expensive regular-season ticket in NBA history. Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune reported Saturday the average TickPick sale price is $897, which trails only the...
