Challenging a so-called 'investigation' created a social media stir

I'm not a media critic, so I do not regularly write fact checks of other publications; but this week I found myself in the position of needing to say something after a podcast and Twitter thread that were described as an "investigation" went viral, claiming without proof that children were getting butchered at a major Tennessee medical institution.

In his podcast, which aired on Sept. 20, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire said that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was systematically butchering, sterilizing and mutilating children and practicing chemical castration on them. The problem is that the episode was filled with conjecture and snippets of video clips speaking about the income received from gender reassignment surgery, as well as the policy on employees participating in surgeries. What did not emerge was evidence that children were getting brutalized.

However, the report sparked immediate outrage from Tennessee leaders including Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and others seeking consequences for Vanderbilt. In my column , I wrote that they acted "recklessly and hastily jumped on a narrative that is politically advantageous to them." They amplified disinformation and put people in danger, including the children the podcast claims to want to protect.

Health care for people with gender dysphoria, defined as "incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity" by the American Psychiatric Association, has come under attack by politicians who are exploiting it for political purposes. Transgender people have historically been and continue to be marginalized.

Tennessee is now one of 15 states that prohibits gender affirming care for minors in some fashion. On Wednesday, WPLN senior health reporter Blake Farmer wrote a story clarifying that the state's law is limited in scope, in that it prohibits puberty blockers for "prepubertal" (or prepubescent) children. The Walsh report could spur the Tennessee General Assembly to further encroach upon the health care decisions of families.

Counseling is typically the path for children who identify as transgender, and hormone therapy may follow. Surgery is generally reserved for adults. Transgender youth suffer from higher rates of suicide than the overall population, as stated in a guest opinion column by the five members of the Nashville Metro Council LGBTQ caucus, who included a graphic and links to support their assertions.

The social media reaction, especially on Twitter, has been overwhelmingly caustic toward anyone questioning Walsh's claims from a story last week in The Tennessean (which was followed by a Twitter Spaces conversation ) to my column, which published Monday evening. To use terms such as "groomer" is plain wrong and seeks to distract from the issue that the podcast was clearly no investigation.

