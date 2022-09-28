ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challenging a so-called 'investigation' created a social media stir

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen:

I'm not a media critic, so I do not regularly write fact checks of other publications; but this week I found myself in the position of needing to say something after a podcast and Twitter thread that were described as an "investigation" went viral, claiming without proof that children were getting butchered at a major Tennessee medical institution.

In his podcast, which aired on Sept. 20, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire said that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was systematically butchering, sterilizing and mutilating children and practicing chemical castration on them. The problem is that the episode was filled with conjecture and snippets of video clips speaking about the income received from gender reassignment surgery, as well as the policy on employees participating in surgeries. What did not emerge was evidence that children were getting brutalized.

However, the report sparked immediate outrage from Tennessee leaders including Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and others seeking consequences for Vanderbilt. In my column , I wrote that they acted "recklessly and hastily jumped on a narrative that is politically advantageous to them." They amplified disinformation and put people in danger, including the children the podcast claims to want to protect.

Health care for people with gender dysphoria, defined as "incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity" by the American Psychiatric Association, has come under attack by politicians who are exploiting it for political purposes. Transgender people have historically been and continue to be marginalized.

Tennessee is now one of 15 states that prohibits gender affirming care for minors in some fashion. On Wednesday, WPLN senior health reporter Blake Farmer wrote a story clarifying that the state's law is limited in scope, in that it prohibits puberty blockers for "prepubertal" (or prepubescent) children. The Walsh report could spur the Tennessee General Assembly to further encroach upon the health care decisions of families.

Counseling is typically the path for children who identify as transgender, and hormone therapy may follow. Surgery is generally reserved for adults. Transgender youth suffer from higher rates of suicide than the overall population, as stated in a guest opinion column by the five members of the Nashville Metro Council LGBTQ caucus, who included a graphic and links to support their assertions.

The social media reaction, especially on Twitter, has been overwhelmingly caustic toward anyone questioning Walsh's claims from a story last week in The Tennessean (which was followed by a Twitter Spaces conversation ) to my column, which published Monday evening. To use terms such as "groomer" is plain wrong and seeks to distract from the issue that the podcast was clearly no investigation.

What else is in the newsletter?

A reminder that our Latino Tennessee Voices Live event is at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Plaza Mariachi in South Nashville. Purchase tickets here .

This Friday, at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, the opinion and engagement staff will host a Twitter Spaces conversation on Hispanic Heritage Month. Join on your mobile Twitter app at The Tennessean's Twitter account (@Tennessean) .

Thank you for reading. Share your feedback, and send me your letters and guest column pitches and submissions.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Challenging a so-called 'investigation' created a social media stir

Comments / 14

C. Rose
3d ago

so called investigation?, lol!!yeah ok, Matt Walsh and the team at the daily wire did an amazing job and investigation into this criminal organization and they've deleted videos in fear but it's too late and now they're under investigation from the governor.

Reply(5)
9
Dennis E. Schroader Sr.
2d ago

Since a child is not deemed mature enough to make life altering decisions for themselves in any other area, it is absolutely disingenuous for anyone to argue that they SHOULD be able to do so on this issue.

Reply
4
TNCompCon
2d ago

Playing videos of people speaking in their own words is not “misinformation”, it’s putting a mirror in front of the radicalization and forcing it to deal with its own depravity. It seems as if the left can’t deal with the truth even when it’s coming out of its own mouth.

Reply
4
