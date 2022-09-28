ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees' Aaron Judge will DH in Toronto Series Finale Wednesday Night

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToBmj_0iE7sAhJ00

Aaron Judge will make his 49th straight start Wednesday night in Toronto against the Blue Jays, after some speculation that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone would give him a day off. Judge will fill the team's designated hitter spot, batting lead-off, continuing his quest to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After some speculation that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone might sit outfielder Aaron Judge for the club's series finale Wednesday night in Toronto, Judge will remain in the lineup, batting lead-off, but he will not be playing in the outfield.

Judge will be given a break from roaming the outfield Wednesday against the Blue Jays, filling the club's designated hitter spot for the second time in four games. Judge has started all of the Yankees last 48 games. He has not sat from a game since August 3, when the Yankees lost 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.

Since hitting his 60th home run of the 2022 season, tying Babe Ruth's single-season mark , Judge has not homered in his last seven games. He is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs.

The Blue Jays have been pitching around Judge this week. Judge was walked four times Tuesday and has been walked six times over the first two games of the Yankees' three-game series in Toronto. The Blue Jays' strategy is simple: let the rest of the Yankees' lineup beat them, and take the power out of Judge's hands. It worked to perfection Monday night, but did not work for the Blue Jays Tuesday night, as the Yankees clinched their second American League East title since 2012 .

Judge will have Thursday off, as the Yankees don't play. The Yankees will open a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, before traveling to Texas to play the Rangers four times in three days next week.

Judge has eight games remaining in the regular season to tie and pass Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs. His quest will continue Wednesday night, with Mitch White taking the mound for the Blue Jays .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
Bronx, NY
Sports
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Mitch White
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Babe Ruth
thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#American League#The Blue Jays
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
554
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy