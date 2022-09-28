Harpster flat track showcases motorcycle racing

HARPSTER — The Ohio Flat Track Sports Center/TMC held the Andy Heise (4F) Memorial Race on Sept. 18, drawing 118 riders to the slate of motorcycle races that day.

With the competitive season drawing closer to an end, the participants were energized to perform at their very finest levels and abilities. Three states were represented in the line ups. Well known midwestern motorcycle announcer "Skinny Ricky" provided commentary of each race from the public address system at the track.

The Memorial Race honored Andy Heise from Chillicothe, a successful racer who died this year. A special Flying Pizza Man Dash preceded the main events, providing incredibly close racing with the 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ classes all competing for awards to the top three placers. Heise's wife Ginger presented awards to winners.

Locally, Tim Barrows of Waldo won the middleweight vintage class, while finishing second were Richwood's Derek Muetzel in the junior wildcat class, Marion's Dan Lahut in the 70+ senior class and Caledonia's Cody Bash in the 30+ senior class.

The final event of the season will be the Halloween Classic on Oct. 8 for short track racing at 4 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for half-mile track action. Admission is $10.