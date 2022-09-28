ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpster, OH

Harpster flat track showcases motorcycle racing

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrSLN_0iE7s6Fe00

HARPSTER — The Ohio Flat Track Sports Center/TMC held the Andy Heise (4F) Memorial Race on Sept. 18, drawing 118 riders to the slate of motorcycle races that day.

With the competitive season drawing closer to an end, the participants were energized to perform at their very finest levels and abilities. Three states were represented in the line ups. Well known midwestern motorcycle announcer "Skinny Ricky" provided commentary of each race from the public address system at the track.

The Memorial Race honored Andy Heise from Chillicothe, a successful racer who died this year. A special Flying Pizza Man Dash preceded the main events, providing incredibly close racing with the 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ classes all competing for awards to the top three placers. Heise's wife Ginger presented awards to winners.

Locally, Tim Barrows of Waldo won the middleweight vintage class, while finishing second were Richwood's Derek Muetzel in the junior wildcat class, Marion's Dan Lahut in the 70+ senior class and Caledonia's Cody Bash in the 30+ senior class.

The final event of the season will be the Halloween Classic on Oct. 8 for short track racing at 4 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for half-mile track action. Admission is $10.

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky shocks Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — It’s been a long time since Upper Sandusky’s student. section had the opportunity to celebrate on the Colonel Crawford football. field, but that’s exactly what happened Friday night after the Rams pulled. off a 30-29 overtime stunner against the Eagles. Trailing 29-22 in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 30

SE — Austin Perry 21 pass from Blake Foos (kick blocked), 8:09. SE — Foos 22 run (pass intercepted), :16. SE — Cody Heibertshausen 45 pass from Foos (pass failed), 1:21. B — Randy Banks 24 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), :13. Third quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
WAPAKONETA, OH
worktruckonline.com

New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio

North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Racing#Motorcycle Racing#Halloween#Sports Center#Chillicothe
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WHITEHALL, OH
Lima News

School delays for Friday, Sept. 30

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
VAN WERT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richwood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Harpster, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
ocj.com

Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
mlivingnews.com

It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back

When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Passenger injured following crash on 33

A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy