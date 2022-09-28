ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State.

Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5 97 TX DL

Rivals

5 6.1 TX DL

ESPN

4 88 TX DL

On3 Recruiting

5 98 TX DL

247 Composite

5 0.9965 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown

Katy, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

270 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021
  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Oklahoma Sooners
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • Texas Longhorns

Bloods7
2d ago

Texas A &M is paying players like crazy. The way this is going is going to mess college sports up. I'm not against players getting money, but not how it's going.

Person
David Hicks
