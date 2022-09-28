5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him.
On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State.
Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end.
David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|5
|97
|TX
|DL
Rivals
|5
|6.1
|TX
|DL
ESPN
|4
|88
|TX
|DL
On3 Recruiting
|5
|98
|TX
|DL
247 Composite
|5
|0.9965
|TX
|DL
Vitals
Hometown
|Katy, Texas
Projected Position
|Defensive Line
Height
|6-foot-4
Weight
|270 pounds
Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021
- Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Michigan State Spartans
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas Longhorns
https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1575222237380026368
