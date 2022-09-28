Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB leaves hospital, enters concussion protocol after hit vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
What happened to Brian Flores? Revisiting the Dolphins scandal, firing that led to lawsuit against NFL
The Dolphins are a far different looking team in 2022. Some of that has to do with Tyreek Hill, some of that has to do with their legitimate defense, but a lot of it may deal with who's patrolling the sidelines. Brian Flores is out and Mike McDaniel is in....
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Ryan Fitzpatrick-Tua Tagovailoa relationship: Revisiting the controversy from Dolphins' 2020 QB change
Both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa will be on your screen on "Thursday Night Football." That won't be the first time it has happened. Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa were on the Dolphins' roster during the great Miami quarterback conundrum of 2020. Fitzpatrick was entering his second year in South Beach and Tagovailoa was making his NFL debut.
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
Are the Dolphins 'This Year's Bengals'? Making sense of 3-0 Miami's much-improved Super Bowl 57 odds
The Dolphins are no longer Super Bowl 57 darkhorses after their surprise 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season, Miami was buzzing as a strong wild-card contender but back-to-back impressive wins over Baltimore and Buffalo gives it the early front-runner status in the AFC race. According to...
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
Dillon Gabriel injury update: Oklahoma QB out vs. TCU after massive hit while sliding
Oklahoma will have to try to climb back from a large first-half deficit against TCU without its starting quarterback. On Saturday, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was hit in the head while sliding on a scramble to the left by linebacker Jamoi Hodge, and had to leave the game. Hodge was ejected from the game for targeting.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'
The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 5 on ESPN
"College GameDay" is making its second trip to the Carolinas this season to preview the top-10 ACC meeting between No. 10 N.C. State and No. 5 Clemson. The "GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will set up shop at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., for the final ACC Atlantic meeting between the Tigers and Wolfpack before the conference moves to division-less football in 2023.
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
What channel is Kentucky vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 college football game
The Ole Miss begins SEC play with a Week 5 matchup against Kentucky. Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in the country, hosts No. 7 in an SEC East vs. SEC West showdown. The game has an interesting element to its coaching matchup, as Mark Stoops takes on Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has established a tough, physical identity for the Rebels he'll look to carry into conference play. Stoops, meanwhile, is looking to reestablish the ground game behind his offensive line.
