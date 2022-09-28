ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB leaves hospital, enters concussion protocol after hit vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jaylen Waddle
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'

The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
NFL
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 5 on ESPN

"College GameDay" is making its second trip to the Carolinas this season to preview the top-10 ACC meeting between No. 10 N.C. State and No. 5 Clemson. The "GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will set up shop at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., for the final ACC Atlantic meeting between the Tigers and Wolfpack before the conference moves to division-less football in 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury

The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Kentucky vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 college football game

The Ole Miss begins SEC play with a Week 5 matchup against Kentucky. Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in the country, hosts No. 7 in an SEC East vs. SEC West showdown. The game has an interesting element to its coaching matchup, as Mark Stoops takes on Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has established a tough, physical identity for the Rebels he'll look to carry into conference play. Stoops, meanwhile, is looking to reestablish the ground game behind his offensive line.
OXFORD, MS

