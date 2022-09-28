ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia

By Jakob Cordes
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.

According to paperwork filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be loaded onto EBT cards on October 16.

Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia

The exact amount of benefits will depend on household size, and you can calculate your benefits using the chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjomo_0iE7rqMg00
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit household size allotment chart

The state will receive a total of $84,000,000 in federal funds in September for 451,000 qualifying households. That’s an average of $186 per household receiving benefits, with the remainder made up by state funding.

The emergency benefits are allowed to continue as long as the state’s emergency declaration on the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place – but the state government still has to renew the benefits again each month.

Comments / 34

Helen Williams
3d ago

I agree that no kids should be hungry. Why not give the Seniors some stamps 🤔DAMN

Reply
22
Florida Girl
3d ago

How many more times will these SNAP benefits be extended?? Taxpayers sure are having to pay out a lot of money.

Reply(5)
5
