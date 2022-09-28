Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow Wears Custom Suit Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup With Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his swagger. The Bengals' quarterback had a unique look ahead of Cincinnati's Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins. Check out his custom suit in the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
Panthers seeking experienced head coach post-Matt Rhule?
Rhule is under “heavy scrutiny” from David Tepper, and the franchise’s fifth-year owner is losing patience with the former successful college coach, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. As we heard last weekend, no firing is imminent. Rhule (11-25 in two-plus seasons) remains tied to a seven-year, $62M contract he signed in 2020.
Dolphins QB’s injury raises concerns among former NFL players
Hawaii's Tua Tagovailoa is recovering at his South Florida home after he was slammed to the turf during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
LONDON — (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took...
Panthers elevate former second-round pick from practice squad for Week 4 vs. Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers added some insurance to their secondary on Saturday, elevating safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Blair, a 2019 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, joined the Panthers’ practice squad following final cuts in September. Panthers...
Arizona State vs. USC Pac-12 college football game updates, analysis, score
The Arizona State football team takes on USC on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Coliseum in Los Angeles in a Pac-12 Conference game on ESPN. Follow our live score updates throughout the game. More ASU vs. USC: Picks, predictions, odds | How to watch game ...
Joe Burrow Praises Offensive Line Following Win Over Dolphins With Social Media Post
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow praised the offensive line on Thursday night following Cincinnati's 27-15 win over Miami. He was sacked once and hit three times. It was by far their best performance of the season up to this point. "It was unbelievable. All day, the protection was...
Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight
It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Greg Rousseau Show: Can Bills DE Team With Von Miller to Control Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?
Going into this season, it seemed hard to imagine how the Buffalo Bills defense could get any more dominant. Buffalo had the NFL's No. 1 defense last season in both points per game allowed, as well as yards per game allowed. Now, the Bills are doing it once again. Buffalo...
Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer
By now, it's no secret that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a capable No. 1 receiver. The third-year pass-catcher is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and is off to a great start in 2022. However, Pittman has made a strong impression around the NFL that he might just be one of the league's best at the position overall.
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Promo Offer for Dolphins-Bengals on TNF
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
‘We Still Have To Go to Work’: How the Jaguars Are Staying Focused Amidst Extra Attention
The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars have been among the most exciting stories early in the season. A 2-1 record and exciting play on both offense and defense have made this team nothing short of entertaining, putting them on the map for media pundits across the NFL. For most of the roster,...
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident
One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
