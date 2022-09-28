ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers seeking experienced head coach post-Matt Rhule?

Rhule is under “heavy scrutiny” from David Tepper, and the franchise’s fifth-year owner is losing patience with the former successful college coach, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. As we heard last weekend, no firing is imminent. Rhule (11-25 in two-plus seasons) remains tied to a seven-year, $62M contract he signed in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Chiefs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Bank Of America Stadium#Texas Tech Raiders
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight

It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Newcomer Has Been There, Done That

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By now, it's no secret that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a capable No. 1 receiver. The third-year pass-catcher is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and is off to a great start in 2022. However, Pittman has made a strong impression around the NFL that he might just be one of the league's best at the position overall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Promo Offer for Dolphins-Bengals on TNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup is one of the best contests of the week, as it pits Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Dolphins versus Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. This is the type of game you will want to get some betting action on, and you can improve your profit chances on that wager by signing with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides new customers with a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates

PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy