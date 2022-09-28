ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month .

On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive.

Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway.

Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Traffic Division Corporal R.D. Hall at (706) 225-4040.

