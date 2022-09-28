Read full article on original website
Biden’s hunger and nutrition goals confront November realities
The White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health is happening as record food inflation is hitting Americans just a few weeks away from tough midterm elections for Democrats.
How The White House Plans To End Hunger By 2030
The late Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) was known as a decorated World War II veteran who reached across the aisle to pass important pieces of legislation. And while he is rightly remembered for his work on the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act, per The New York Times, Dole should also be remembered for the bipartisan effort he undertook with fellow Senator George McGovern (D-SD) to reform America's food and nutrition system in the 1970s — an effort that resulted in a stronger Food Stamp Program (or what is known today as SNAP); the Women's Infants and Children's Program (WIC); reformed School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; and the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, per OFW Law.
Biden Administration to hold first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health since 1969
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Today at the White House, the Biden Administration is holding the first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, And Health since 1969. The summit is part of a strategy to end hunger and diet-related diseases in America in eight years. Ahead of the summit, the Biden Administration has outlined...
More than $8bn pledged to Joe Biden’s goal of ending hunger
White House officials announced the donations came from private corporations and non-profits alike
President Biden' plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - President Biden' administration announced this morning their plan to end hunger in American, and to reduce-diet related diseases by 2030. Biden plans to donate 8 billion dollars to different organizations aiming to end hunger nationwide. CEO of Go Beyond Hunger says with the right resources, this...
