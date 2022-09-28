Fall Fest to support the Danielle House

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A home away from home for people receiving medical treatment or their out-of-town relatives is holding a big event tomorrow evening as it celebrates its 20th year.

Danielle House on Riverside Drive in Binghamton is holding its Fall Fest fundraiser at Traditions at the Glen.

For the price of a 100 dollar raffle ticket, 2 people can attend the party which includes dinner, music by the Yada Yada’s and a chance to win big cash prizes.

Danielle House was opened in January of 2002 as a free place to stay for people whose loved ones are undergoing medical treatment.

It was inspired by and named for Danielle Stento whose family needed a place to stay when she was struck and severely injured by a drunk driver in Buffalo back in 1989.

Her mother Diane founded the Danielle House and says the community has never failed to support it financially.

Stento says, “I’ve been here my whole life. The support for Danielle House because of what happened to our family is endless. It’s beautiful to see. If you’re here and part of this community, you’re a part of Danielle House.”

Stento says the Fall Fest is the organization’s one major annual fundraiser to help cover operating expenses.

It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow and will also feature basket raffles, 50/50 raffles and a silent auction.

Tickets are still available at the door.

For more information about the organization, go to daniellehouse.org .

