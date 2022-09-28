ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Fall Fest to support the Danielle House

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7kdR_0iE7qBVc00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A home away from home for people receiving medical treatment or their out-of-town relatives is holding a big event tomorrow evening as it celebrates its 20th year.

Danielle House on Riverside Drive in Binghamton is holding its Fall Fest fundraiser at Traditions at the Glen.

For the price of a 100 dollar raffle ticket, 2 people can attend the party which includes dinner, music by the Yada Yada’s and a chance to win big cash prizes.

Danielle House was opened in January of 2002 as a free place to stay for people whose loved ones are undergoing medical treatment.

It was inspired by and named for Danielle Stento whose family needed a place to stay when she was struck and severely injured by a drunk driver in Buffalo back in 1989.

Her mother Diane founded the Danielle House and says the community has never failed to support it financially.

Stento says, “I’ve been here my whole life. The support for Danielle House because of what happened to our family is endless. It’s beautiful to see. If you’re here and part of this community, you’re a part of Danielle House.”

Stento says the Fall Fest is the organization’s one major annual fundraiser to help cover operating expenses.

It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow and will also feature basket raffles, 50/50 raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are still available at the door.

For more information about the organization, go to daniellehouse.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2

(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
News Channel 34

Local Dunkin Donuts Celebrating ‘National Coffee Day’

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Thursday, September 29th is National Coffee Day and local area Dunkin Donuts’ restaurants are celebrating by offering members a free coffee until midnight! Get your free ‘Original Blend’ (hot or iced), Dunkin’ Midnight hot coffee, or Dunkin’ Decaf with the purchase of one or more new and returning menu items. *Coffee […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Wivt#Fall Fest#Traditions#The Danielle House
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Handles Business Against Windsor at Home

On Friday night the No. 1 ranked Class B Maine-Endwell Spartans hosted Windsor at home, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before running away with the 35-7 win. Check out the highlights above!
WINDSOR, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
SAYRE, PA
mylittlefalls.com

Mary Beth Hersh 1949 – 2022

Dolgeville, New York – Mary Beth Hersh, age 73, of South Helmer Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary was born in Elmira, NY, on March 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Nitsche) Banks....
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Cider

September 30th – Meet Cider Cider is a 2 1/2 month-old male kitten. He is a small black cat and is very loving and social. Cider enjoys other cats and people who hold him. He is missing a foot and has extra toes in the front so he is a one of a kind kitten. […]
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy