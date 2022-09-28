ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NC Attorney General Josh Stein: Opioid settlements ‘all about saving lives’

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgZFp_0iE7qAct00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Money from recent national opioid settlements is flowing into North Carolina, and Attorney General Josh Stein wants counties and municipalities to be purposeful and transparent in how they spend those funds.

All of North Carolina’s municipalities have received their first payments from one of those settlements, a $26 billion agreement with drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. North Carolina’s share of that settlement is $750 million, according to Stein’s office, and 85% of that allocation is being distributed to local governments “to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and prevention strategies to address the opioid epidemic.” The rest will go to the state government for the same purposes.

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

“When I got into office, I asked myself, ‘How did we get into this terrible place with the opioid epidemic?’ And we did an investigation, and I concluded that the drug companies were the primary ones who created this crisis,” Stein said in an interview with 9OYS. “And so I wanted to hold them accountable.

States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids

“We put together a national bipartisan coalition of nearly every attorney general in the country to take these drug companies to court, and frankly we are winning,” Stein added. “We’ve won $26 billion in the national opioid settlement against three distributors and one manufacturer, and we have another $8 million in settlements in settlements in principle with three other manufacturers.”

Use of NC overdose law increasing but still lags opioid death rates

Settlement payments will be made over an 18-year period ending in 2038. Local governments must choose an opioid mitigation strategy before spending their settlement funds.

Onslow County getting $10M in national opioid settlement; here’s why and what they plan to do with it

Click the link below to see how much each North Carolina’s state and local governments will receive from the $26 billion settlement.

Data Dashboard – NC Payment Schedule

THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than 28,000 North Carolinians died of drug overdoses from 2000 to 2020. The agency says the opioid epidemic is “overwhelming medical providers and is straining prevention and treatment efforts.”

The rate of overdose deaths among North Carolina residents in 2021 was 35.8 per 100,000 residents, according to NCDHHS data. That includes deaths involving opioids, including those that are commonly prescribed, heroin and synthetic narcotics; stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine; benzodiazepines and other drugs.

Of the 3,759 overdose deaths in North Carolina in 2021, 2,994 (78.3%) involved illicit opioids. That percentage has been quickly increasing since falling to 18.2% in 2011.

The state says opioid-related overdose deaths involving pain medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone have typically been the leading causes of overdose deaths, but illicit substances such as heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are becoming more prevalent in overdose deaths.

DEA issues warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills made to look like candy

“The opioid crisis has fallen somewhat from the news, but it rages worse than ever,” Stein said. “We’re actually at the deadliest moment in what is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. And the consequences are devastating. There are 3,000 overdose deaths in North Carolina.

“Tens of thousands of North Carolinians are struggling with terrible addiction. And it doesn’t only affect them. It affects their parents, their siblings, their friends, their neighbors, their loved ones. There’s hardly any community in this state that is untouched.”

‘ALL ABOUT SAVING LIVES’

Stein emphasized transparency when talking about how local governments can spend their opioid settlement funds.

“There were a couple principles that were really important to us when we negotiated this deal,” Stein said. “One of them was that the money actually go to save lives, and not go to fill potholes, or give companies big tax breaks. We wanted to attack the problem. So the money has to go to prevention, treatment, recovery or harm reduction strategies.

“The other thing is we wanted that money to be spent effectively. So we have a portal at ncopioidsettlement.org , where every government, whether it’s local government or the state, has to report on how they spent their money. Who did they give it to? How much did they give? And what were the impacts? What were the outcomes of that investment? Because it’s all about saving lives.”

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

Stein said more legal action is on the way.

“The opioid crisis wasn’t created by a single company,” Stein said. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family probably were the most responsible, but other companies also played a role. Manufacturers; the distributors who take the pills from the manufacturers to the drugstores; some of the national drugstore chains. They all played a role, and they all profited from this epidemic because there were more pills being sold. So my objective, my imperative, is to make sure that every company that played a role in creating this crisis, fueling this crisis pays to be held accountable. They need to help clean it up.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy among new NC laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is […]
CANTON, OH
foxwilmington.com

Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Purdue Pharma#Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics State#Amerisourcebergen
WNCT

22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.  Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Governor urges caution as NC begins to feel Ian’s effects

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. “Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do,” Governor Cooper said. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy