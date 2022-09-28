ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Comments / 12

Donna Schuepbach
2d ago

That breaks down to over $600,000 per unit. while I'm happy for these people, that is outrageous. Many mansions could have bought preexisting condos at $200,000 less per unit.

Reply(1)
4
Neicy Nun
2d ago

That's great. please keep helping all US citizens in these conditions. good job and keep building , opening and offering all to the citizens all over Ventura county

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fillmore, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Historic South Coast beach stairway reopens after repair, remodeling project

An iconic beach access stairway on the South Coast has reopened, after a badly needed repair and renovation project. Santa Barbara's Thousand Steps beach access stairway was built in 1925. It connects the city's Mesa area with the beach. But, time had caught up with the stairs, with heavy use and erosion making some of the stairs dangerous to use.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Housing Development#Homelessness#A Place To Call Home#Mansions Executive
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Details emerge in Canyon Country baby death case

During a preliminary hearing this week, new details emerged regarding the death of Jelani Taylor, a 2-month old who died under the care of her Canyon Country father. The witnesses during the prelim hearing — a hearing used to determine if the case should head to trial — said that her father, Marcel Taylor, was “flat” and “calm” in his reaction to his baby girl being found unresponsive in the early morning on Sept. 26, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy