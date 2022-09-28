Read full article on original website
Donna Schuepbach
2d ago
That breaks down to over $600,000 per unit. while I'm happy for these people, that is outrageous. Many mansions could have bought preexisting condos at $200,000 less per unit.
4
Neicy Nun
2d ago
That's great. please keep helping all US citizens in these conditions. good job and keep building , opening and offering all to the citizens all over Ventura county
2
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
2 new affordable housing facilities for homeless, low-income seniors unveiled in Reseda, Sylmar
The Reseda Theater Senior Apartments and Silva Crossing Apartments will add dozens of permanent supportive housing units for low-income or homeless seniors, the city said.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
kclu.org
Historic South Coast beach stairway reopens after repair, remodeling project
An iconic beach access stairway on the South Coast has reopened, after a badly needed repair and renovation project. Santa Barbara's Thousand Steps beach access stairway was built in 1925. It connects the city's Mesa area with the beach. But, time had caught up with the stairs, with heavy use and erosion making some of the stairs dangerous to use.
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Five years later: Central, South Coast survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting return for memorials
This is going to be a tough weekend for thousands of people. Molly Maurer of Simi Valley is one of them. This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Maurer was at the concert. "i go...
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
kclu.org
A unique pre-school on the South Coast is the first of its kind in the state
A small class of children, aged between 3 and 5, are sat outside on tree stumps reading a story. In fact, all of their early education takes place outdoors, as this is the first licensed outdoor pre-school in California - and it’s located here, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours
Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.
kclu.org
Ventura County expanding solar power system at its Government Center complex
Ventura County’s efforts to go green are getting another boost. The county has reached a deal with a solar energy company to expand its solar power system at the Ventura County Government Center. The added panels will generate about nine million kilowatt hours of electricity a year, which is...
signalscv.com
Details emerge in Canyon Country baby death case
During a preliminary hearing this week, new details emerged regarding the death of Jelani Taylor, a 2-month old who died under the care of her Canyon Country father. The witnesses during the prelim hearing — a hearing used to determine if the case should head to trial — said that her father, Marcel Taylor, was “flat” and “calm” in his reaction to his baby girl being found unresponsive in the early morning on Sept. 26, 2021.
