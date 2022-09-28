Read full article on original website
White Cane Day Celebration Planned at PHS
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school district will recognize White Cane Day at Pittsfield High School in two weeks with an event to celebrate the accomplishments of visually impaired people. On Friday, Oct. 14, students of all ages with visual impairments will participate in activities, join a virtual presentation through...
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
MCLA Alumni Recognized for 'Outstanding' Service to Community, College
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Saturday took time to recognize six of its alumni who have made their mark on their communities and their fields of study. "You're a beacon for our alumni to follow and an aspirational model for our current students," said...
Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee
ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
Fall Foliage Children's Race Winners Announced
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This year's Children's Fair & Races were moved to the North Adams Armory on Saturday because of the potential for rain. The fair offered a variety of activities and informational booths and was sponsored by the Northern Berkshire United Way and Youth Center Inc. in Cheshire.
EforAll Announces 2022 Accelerator Program Cohort
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County today announced the 14 business ideas chosen to participate in the Fall 2022 Business Accelerator program which begins the week of Sept. 27. The program will be held in a hybrid format–virtually and select classes at the Berkshire Innovation Center...
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
North Adams Needs Christmas Trees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is seeking two large fir trees to decorate the downtown for the holiday season. They should be 25 to 30 feet in height. One will be placed at Monument Square and the other one at Rosenthal Square to be lighted this November. Trees...
Pontoosuc Lake Still Under Health Advisory
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials are reminding the public that the health advisory issued Sept. 10 regarding a potential harmful cyanobacteria bloom in Pontoosuc Lake is still in effect and continued caution is advised. Although results from analysis of samples taken from the water column are within the acceptable...
Q&A: Williamstown's Wild Oats Cooperative Marks 40 Years
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Netse Lytle joined Wild Oats Market at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw right away what made the retailer different. "I left a large chain retailer to come to Wild Oats," the store's general manager said recently. "I had dealt with many issues from guests, from shoppers, working for this other entity and did not experience any of those issues at Wild Oats.
Shakespeare & Co. to Host Linklater Online Voice Workshop
LENOX, Mass. — Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 with Linklater Voice and the Power of Imagery, led by faculty member Marie Ramirez Downing. This workshop will dive into Linklater voice work...
North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
BMC Renaming Cancer Center After Former President, CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is renaming the BMC Cancer Center to honor former health system President and CEO David E. Phelps in recognition of his leadership in the development of the center and its membership in the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. The new name is the Phelps...
Clark Art to Host Artist Talk with Tauba Auerbach
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Tauba Auerbach, one of two artists featured in the Meander exhibition, shares stories from a winding path of research on the nineteenth-century mathematician Giuseppe Peano live in the Clark's auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. This program will also be broadcast simultaneously on Zoom....
Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
Pittsfield, Wahconah Girls Battle to a Draw
DALTON, Mass. – Mere moments after Wahconah girls soccer coach Maggie Rivers called a second half timeout to challenge her squad, it rose to the challenge. Olivia Gamberoni scored in the 71st minute to erase a one-goal deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie against Kurty/Fielding League foe Pittsfield on Saturday afternoon.
Pittsfield Man Charged in Murder
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Pittsfield man on Friday evening. Desmond Phillip, 42, is facing charges in the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call and...
