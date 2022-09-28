Read full article on original website
Remnants of Ian left stuctural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront woke up to a fair amount of structural damage on Saturday morning. The skywalk at Oceans Condominiums near 40th Street and Atlantic Avenue took a hit, tossing glass and panels to the ground. The storm damage stretched across 40th...
Flooding, wind focus of Norfolk emergency response after Ian's remnants impact area
NORFOLK, Va. — Flooding is a major concern in Norfolk. High water covered streets and disrupted commutes in parts of the city Friday. Emergency response crews worked overtime to limit the impacts of Hurricane Ian. 13News Now witnessed multiple vehicles stalled at the intersection of Memorial Place and Grace...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100 passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
Some Hampton Roads Transit services suspended ahead of Ian's arrival
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is suspending some of its services due to stormy weather expected to come into the region Friday and over the weekend. The Elizabeth River Ferry service, which goes between Portsmouth and Norfolk, will be suspended on Friday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday, October 1.
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]
To begin operating a short-term rental property in Norfolk, Virginia, the first thing you’ll need is a short-term rental zoning permit. In this post, we’ll break down the registration and application process for you to make the permit process easy.
Legacy Lounge owners speak out after Norfolk shuts down nightclub
The owner of Legacy Lounge speaks to 10 On Your Side for the first time about the Norfolk City Council's decision.
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
One dead following vehicle fire on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
The driver was the only person in the car.
Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg. On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Ghent’s Historic District saw tidal flooding from Hurricane Ian
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Emergency Management Team received reports of a few trees down, but they’re concerned about the threat of severe weather and making sure people are prepared. The Hague took in a lot of water from tidal flooding, but as the water started to recede, Norfolk Emergency Management personnel are setting their […]
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Police investigate bomb threat at T.J. Maxx in Suffolk
According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a reported verbal threat of a bomb within the T.J. Maxx located at 6253 College Drive.
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
