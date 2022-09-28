Read full article on original website
Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia
Terps coach Michael Locksley told reporters it had been a rough week mentally for his quarterback ahead of Saturdays Big Ten matchup.
Pitt DT David Green Leaves Georgia Tech Game With Injury
The Pitt Panthers will be down a defensive lineman.
Halftime report: Uiagalelei and the Tigers head into the locker room with a lead over NC State
Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State is heading into the locker room with the Tigers holding a 13-10 lead over the Wolfpack. The first half was a relatively slow one, with No.5 Clemson’s offense only seeing four possessions though they scored on three of those drives. No.10 NC State also had four offensive possessions, scoring on two drives. The offense has seen limited action, but starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been solid so far for his team completing 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards. The Wolfpack’s defense has been rather stingy on the ground, though Will Shipley has still found ways to be effective. He has taken eight carries for 42-yards while catching two passes for 27 yards. Uiagalelei found Shipley down the sideline on a nice pitch and catch to set up a 1-yard Uiagalelei rushing touchdown to end the half. One of the most significant moments of the half is Clemson star safety Andrew Mukuba getting called for targeting, meaning he will not return tonight for the Tigers. The defense has done a solid job making up for the loss of Mukuba so far. List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football
Giants to place Logan Webb on 15-day injured list
Logan Webb was scheduled to make his final start of the 2022 season on Sunday, but the Giants will instead be placing the right-hander on the 15-day injured list, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters (including NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic). Webb is dealing with stiffness in his lower back, so the Giants will make the precautionary move and recall another pitcher for what will now be a bullpen game against the Diamondbacks. Righty Sean Hjelle might get the quick recall, as Hjelle was just optioned to Triple-A today when Jarlin Garcia was activated off the paternity list.
