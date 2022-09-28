Read full article on original website
WBOC
Ocean City Feeling Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- It was a windy and rainy day in the resort town, signaling a wet and gloomy weekend is ahead. Trees and traffic lights were shaking from the strong winds, and the ocean was very rough. The Ocean City Emergency Management Department says they're more concerned about...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
oceancity.com
Ian Cancels Oceans Calling
High Winds and Predicted Tropical Storm Conditions Expected This Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 29, 2022): The highly anticipated three-day music festival, Oceans Calling, has been canceled due to the updated weather forecast of Hurricane Ian. The festival, which would be a first for the resort town, was forced to cancel due to the unsafe weather conditions, including high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain.
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
Ocean City Today
Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust
The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
The Dispatch
OC Police Chief: ‘Pop-up Rally Event Did Not Take Place In Ocean City This Year’; New Jersey Beach Town Is New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event that has plagued the resort in recent years moved to Wildwood, N.J., last weekend with tragic results, it was comparatively calm in Ocean City judging by arrest statistics. By way of background, years ago an unsanctioned, but welcomed H2O...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
The Dispatch
Weather Conditions Cancel First-Ever Music Festival
OCEAN CITY – Public safety concerns have led to the cancelation of the first-ever Oceans Calling music festival. On Thursday, about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on after all. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with live music continuing until 11 p.m.
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
oceancity.com
Fall Foodie Favorites in Ocean City, MD
With pumpkin spice and everything nice taking over the Fall scene, Ocean City keeps up with their fall foodie seasonal favorites. Pumpkin spice popcorn is now available for the season! With a subtle taste of pumpkin and cinnamon, a small box will just not do. Apple pie popcorn is just...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
