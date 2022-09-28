ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Cancels Oceans Calling

High Winds and Predicted Tropical Storm Conditions Expected This Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 29, 2022): The highly anticipated three-day music festival, Oceans Calling, has been canceled due to the updated weather forecast of Hurricane Ian. The festival, which would be a first for the resort town, was forced to cancel due to the unsafe weather conditions, including high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain.
Weather Conditions Cancel First-Ever Music Festival

OCEAN CITY – Public safety concerns have led to the cancelation of the first-ever Oceans Calling music festival. On Thursday, about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on after all. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with live music continuing until 11 p.m.
Autumn in Ocean City

The second season in Ocean City is not to be confused with the second best season in Ocean City! It’s the season of quieter beaches, cooler temperatures, smaller waits in restaurants, and lower rates in hotels. What’s not to love? Take a look at some pictures taken this September in and around Ocean City Md, during the fabulous second season!
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Businesses, coastal areas gearing up for storm impacts

DELMARVA- With a chance of heavy rain and coastal flooding expected this weekend, beach towns are keeping their eye on Hurricane Ian. “We have been closely monitoring where the trajectory of the hurricanes going, mother nature does what she wants to do and we are kinda taking lead from her,” Cristino Russo, Manager of Tony’s Pizza, said.
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian

The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
Camp Barnes Benefit Race Postponed to Oct. 27, Friday Night Rained Out

GEORGETOWN, DE – Remnants of Hurricane Ian will put the 50th Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race on hold. The golden anniversary edition of the event – scheduled for Georgetown Speedway this Saturday (Oct. 1) – has been postponed by heavy rainfall and winds predicted for the weekend as Ian tracks northward.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach

Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
