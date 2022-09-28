Read full article on original website
WBOC
Ocean City Feeling Effects of Hurricane Ian
It was a windy and rainy day in the resort town, signaling a wet and gloomy weekend is ahead. Trees and traffic lights were shaking from the strong winds, and the ocean was very rough.
Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival
A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.
oceancity.com
Ian Cancels Oceans Calling
High Winds and Predicted Tropical Storm Conditions Expected This Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 29, 2022): The highly anticipated three-day music festival, Oceans Calling, has been canceled due to the updated weather forecast of Hurricane Ian. The festival, which would be a first for the resort town, was forced to cancel due to the unsafe weather conditions, including high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain.
The Dispatch
Weather Conditions Cancel First-Ever Music Festival
OCEAN CITY – Public safety concerns have led to the cancelation of the first-ever Oceans Calling music festival. On Thursday, about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on after all. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with live music continuing until 11 p.m.
oceancity.com
Autumn in Ocean City
The second season in Ocean City is not to be confused with the second best season in Ocean City! It’s the season of quieter beaches, cooler temperatures, smaller waits in restaurants, and lower rates in hotels. What’s not to love? Take a look at some pictures taken this September in and around Ocean City Md, during the fabulous second season!
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
WMDT.com
Businesses, coastal areas gearing up for storm impacts
DELMARVA- With a chance of heavy rain and coastal flooding expected this weekend, beach towns are keeping their eye on Hurricane Ian. “We have been closely monitoring where the trajectory of the hurricanes going, mother nature does what she wants to do and we are kinda taking lead from her,” Cristino Russo, Manager of Tony’s Pizza, said.
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Camp Barnes Benefit Race Postponed to Oct. 27, Friday Night Rained Out
GEORGETOWN, DE – Remnants of Hurricane Ian will put the 50th Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race on hold. The golden anniversary edition of the event – scheduled for Georgetown Speedway this Saturday (Oct. 1) – has been postponed by heavy rainfall and winds predicted for the weekend as Ian tracks northward.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
The Dispatch
On Weather, Oceans Calling Festival Says ‘Won’t Make Any Calls Until The Day Of Each Day’
OCEAN CITY — Despite potential inclement weather on at least two days of the inaugural Oceans Calling three-music festival slated for this weekend, organizers said this week the event is rain or shine and any decisions will be made based on conditions on each day of the event. The...
