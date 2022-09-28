ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

By Jason O. Boyd, Mary Scott Winstead, Gov. Roy Cooper's office
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL5eC_0iE7pXiZ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency.

The announcement came Wednesday and is intended to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Executive order 270 waives the size and weight requirements for vehicles engaged in relief efforts before, during and after the severe weather, including power restoration and debris removal, as well as the transportation of goods like food, fuel, and medical supplies. The order also helps North Carolina’s agricultural sector by temporarily suspending weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. The Council of State concurred with the waiver of transportation regulations in the order today.

In addition, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a state of emergency is now in effect statewide.

Governor Cooper also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

North Carolinians are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days. Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2-5 inches late this week and weekend, but 5-7 inches or more will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment. These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains, and rises on main-stem rivers. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region. Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

The Governor and state officials advise these tips to make sure people are personally prepared:

  • Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.
  • Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.
  • Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
  • If people live at the coast, be aware if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on weather preparation, as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from NCDOT.

View the State of Emergency Order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WFMY NEWS2

'Be smart and be safe,' Gov. Cooper urges NC as Ian hits the state

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to be safe during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. "Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do," Governor Cooper said. "Especially this weekend, I appreciate the efforts of emergency management officials, our national guard, state highway patrol and other first responders to keep people safe."
ENVIRONMENT
wunc.org

Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm; NC Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency

Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The National Weather Service in Raleigh says that storm may not stick around in North Carolina for as long as originally forecasted. Friday will be the wettest day, and the rain could drop off as early as Saturday morning and be gone from most of the state by Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WXII 12

Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s response to Ian underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
ENVIRONMENT
thecharlotteweekly.com

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina

RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Emergency#State Of Emergency#Heavy Rain#Price Gouging#Agriculture Industry#Raleigh#Hurricane Ian#North Carolinians
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
POLITICS
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Declares State of Emergency As Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Carolinas

Category 4 Hurricane Ian just made landfall on the western coast of Florida as one of the largest storms to ever hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is now predicting the storm to decrease in strength as it moves across Florida, then increase in strength over the Atlantic before swinging back into South Carolina on it’s way toward Charlotte as a Tropical Storm.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters

WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads after storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. As communities start to clean up after the storm Saturday, the number of outages continue to fluctuate, with...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy