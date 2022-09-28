ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvoJs_0iE7pQXU00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One man is dead after a crash in Lincoln County, Oregon State police say.

Troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of Yachats around 8:24 p.m. Investigators say a southbound Toyota pickup truck crossed over the northbound lane and veered into a ditch.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old David A. Stendal, was sent to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Oregon fire marshal sends crew to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

OSP said they believe a “medical event” led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kezi.com

Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night

A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
PHILOMATH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Yachats, OR
Yachats, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Accidents
County
Lincoln County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Yachats, OR
Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 29

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder. Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Highway 101#Traffic Accident#Floridians#Hurricane Ian Osp#Nexstar Media Inc
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30

*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Male pedestrian, age 48, killed when hit by vehicle in Corvallis

A 48-year-old Corvallis man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 just south of Northwest Circle Boulevard, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the scene at 9:11 p.m., following an emergency call that was made by the driver...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KXL

Quick Thinking With A Phone Helps Police Make An Alleged Kidnapping Arrest

SALEM, Ore. – A woman’s quick thinking is credited with helping police make an alleged kidnapping arrest. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the Willamette Valley Communication’s Center received a 9-1-1 Wednesday evening where call-takers could hear a woman in the background telling someone to “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me”.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
kykn.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Albany house destroyed after fire

ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is completely gutted after a fire on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported. Albany Fire Department reported to the fire in the 1400 block of Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. on September 27. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but were able to get the fire contained and eventually put out. Firefighters say two occupants and their dog were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
LEBANON, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy