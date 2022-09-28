1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One man is dead after a crash in Lincoln County, Oregon State police say.

Troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of Yachats around 8:24 p.m. Investigators say a southbound Toyota pickup truck crossed over the northbound lane and veered into a ditch.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old David A. Stendal, was sent to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSP said they believe a “medical event” led to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.