Man Suspected in Series of Burglaries Throughout San Jacinto
A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables in a series of burglaries over the summer targeting San Jacinto homes was being held on $35,000 bail Saturday. Jaden Jose Callandrent of San Jacinto was arrested Friday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man suspected of severely assaulting his elderly mom
A 51-year-old man suspected of assaulting his mother and inflicting life-threatening injuries during an attack at her San Jacinto home was at large today, with investigators asking the public for help locating him.
Teacher at Thermal School Arrested for Allegedly Being Drunk in Class
A teacher at a Thermal school was arrested after a student reported that his behavior frightened classmates, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to the school in the 87100 block of Center Street, where school officials and campus security had removed 44-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza from class, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez.
Driver in fatal traffic collision faces two felony counts
The driver of the vehicle that ran a red light and caused a fatality in a collision on Newport Road Tuesday was arrested on Thursday and will face two felony charges when he is released from the hospital, authorities said. The Menifee man, identified as Gabriel Derain, was initially transported...
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Snatching Their Child
A Jan. 30 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her San Jacinto home and fleeing to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended holding his and the victim’s 2-year-old son. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 43, of Lake Elsinore allegedly killed...
Woman Injured in DUI Collision Dies, Suspect in Custody
A woman gravely injured in a three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection died from her injuries, and the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. The...
Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
Man in Alleged 7-Eleven Burglary In Desert Hot Springs Pleads Not Guilty
A 27-year-old man suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of items from a convenience store in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jacques Carnel Coleman was charged with two felony counts, one each of burglary and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to both counts Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Man in Alleged Burglary Pursuit in Palm Springs Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly led police on a lengthy foot pursuit that traversed a grocery store roof and a hiking trail in Palm Springs pleaded not guilty Wednesday to burglary and other counts. Julian Baez was charged along with Sandra Lee Pritchard, 21, with one felony...
Driver Crashes into Hillside While Allegedly Drunk at Wheel of Pickup
A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured Saturday when his pickup veered off a Menifee road and crashed into a hillside. The wreck happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Bradley Road, near Desert Hills Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said the suspect, whose identity was...
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Theft of Power Tools from La Quinta Business
A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of theft and resisting a peace officer, according to Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
Report: California man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' bank
A California man was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24 after making terroristic threats against employees at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing.
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
