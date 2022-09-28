Read full article on original website
Joe Bullard named 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee
Congratulations to Joe Bullard who is a 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee. Bullard’s iconic voice has been a staple on Tallahassee radio stations for over 30 years.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
famuathletics.com
Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
WCTV
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
WALB 10
Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases. Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
southgatv.com
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
Colquitt, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Randolph-Clay High School football team will have a game with Miller County High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
valdostatoday.com
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years
COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
WALB 10
Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents, students ahead of matchup with Wake Forest
Dave Clawson might be wrong about Doak Campbell Stadium.
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
ecbpublishing.com
Carjacking; Chase; One arrested
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different
As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
wengradio.com
I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
