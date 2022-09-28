The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO