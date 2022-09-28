Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Baseball Bat
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Gilberto Gomez got angry with a woman over drinking and kicked her out of the house. She reportedly got a baseball bat and...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
whopam.com
Two indicted in Logan County murder
The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.
whopam.com
Suspects from July shooting incident appear in court
The two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street were in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 40-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius Polk of Hopkinsville with attempted assault in the first-degree and first-degree wanton endangerment on July 7, with Croney also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.
whvoradio.com
Guthrie Woman Reports Robbery In Hopkinsville
A Guthrie woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say at midnight the woman’s ex-boyfriend broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m. no...
whopam.com
Woman reports armed robbery
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of an armed robbery from early Wednesday morning at East Second and South Liberty Street. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend damaged her phone, pointed a pistol in her face and left with her smart watch, according to the report, which says she sustained minor injuries.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
whvoradio.com
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
wnky.com
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
WBKO
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
wnky.com
BGPD obtains warrant after man allegedly impersonates officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is actively attempting to locate a man following an investigation. Yesterday afternoon, officials say they were notified that a man driving a black sedan had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
wpsdlocal6.com
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
k105.com
Motorist assist results in arrest of man on drug charges in Ohio Co.
A motorist assist by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of man on drug charges. On Monday, Ohio County deputies responded to a motorist assist on I-165 (formerly the William Natcher Parkway). Upon arriving, police made contact with 31-year-old Roderick Ware, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said, with Ware telling deputies there was marijuana in the vehicle.
