49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner returns to the team
San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner has returned to the team, starting with Friday's practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news of his return. Turner took time away from the 49ers to recover from knee surgeries that he underwent. The longtime running backs...
Detroit News
Lions rule out DJ Chark, elevate two receivers off practice squad to replenish corps
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury woes on offense got a little bit worse Saturday afternoon when the team downgraded wide receiver DJ Chark to out for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Chark will join receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on the...
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Dolphins QB’s injury raises concerns among former NFL players
Hawaii's Tua Tagovailoa is recovering at his South Florida home after he was slammed to the turf during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers elevate 2 defenders from PS to active roster
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had elevated two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers elevated cornerback Josh Jackson to fill the roster in the absence of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon has been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury. Levi Wallace will start in place of Witherspoon versus the Jets.
Justin Herbert gets crucial update on ribs injury ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans
Since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury to his rib cartilage two weeks ago, all eyes have been on his health. And with the latest update, he seems to be back to 100%. During the Chargers Week 2 battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert took a...
Yardbarker
Browns Signing TE Miller Forristall To Active Roster, Elevate Two
The team is also elevating DE Curtis Weaver and DT Roderick Perry to their active roster. Forristal, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama but Tennessee waived him during final cuts in 2021. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Elevating LB Cullen Gillaspia
Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Sunday; Falcons RB Cordarelle Patterson too
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns could be without what Myles Garrett described last season as the best pass-rush duo in the NFL Sunday in Atlanta. Garrett and fellow end Jadeveon Clowney both sat out the last three days of practice and are listed as questionable, meaning they’re 50-50.
FOX Sports
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 20-6. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Steelers 16-10 on Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit
Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.
