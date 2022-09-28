On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had elevated two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers elevated cornerback Josh Jackson to fill the roster in the absence of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon has been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury. Levi Wallace will start in place of Witherspoon versus the Jets.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO