ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
HOMEWOOD, IL
nypressnews.com

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park. Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco. The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away. the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries. No one...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong

Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#West Loop#Violent Crime
nypressnews.com

Metra bids au revoir to Van Buren station’s Parisian-styled entrance

The Grant Park entrance to the Metra Electric and South Shore line’s Van Buren station has given Chicago an added touch of Paris for the past two decades. There it sits, right off Michigan Avenue in Grant Park, a letter-perfect reproduction of the train station entrances designed by French architect Hector Guimard and built along the Paris Metro in 1900.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area. Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy’s and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites. The company...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy