ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRDQQ_0iE7ov1u00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

White House says Walorski was ‘top of mind’ in response to Biden gaffe

The White House on Wednesday responded to questions about why President Biden asked if a congressional lawmaker who was killed last month had been in the audience during an event earlier that day by saying the lawmaker was “top of mind” during the president’s remarks. Biden was delivering a speech at the White House Conference […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6 #10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6 Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14 McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22 #8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6 Menard defeated Nueces Canyon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Suspect, victims in McGregor shooting identified

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on Thursday. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles

MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two […]
MCGREGOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
KLST/KSAN

Five confirmed dead in McGregor shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting, along with the multiple deaths. Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man accused of throwing hot wax at woman, infant, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly attacked a woman who was holding their newborn daughter. Paul Posey, 31, has been charged with Family Violence and Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence.  According to an affidavit, on September 22, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

5 takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas governor’s debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (The Hill) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening.  The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KLST/KSAN

Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy