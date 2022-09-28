ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape on Tuesday. According to state police, years ago, Jason Storms, 44, sexually assaulted someone under the age of 15.

Police said that suspicious internet activity triggered their investigation. Armed with a search warrant, state police searched Storms’ home around 7:41 p.m. Police said that their investigation identified a minor who he’d sexually assaulted in Colonie years before.

Charges

  • Second-degree rape, a class “D” felony
  • Second-degree criminal sexual act, a class “D” felony
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor

Storms was arrested and was processed at the Saratoga Police Department. He was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and is currently being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility instead of $10,000 cash or a $25,000 bond.

