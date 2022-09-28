Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition. The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle...
kgns.tv
UISD heroes save teachers life
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes. While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time. Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face...
kgns.tv
NeighborWorks Laredo asks community to take part in survey
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that helps families buy or rent a home is needs your help. NeighborWorks Laredo has been around since 1991, they are working on their strategic plan for the next three years, so they are asking members of the community or organizations they work with to fill out a survey.
thebridgenewspaper.com
11171 Carrizo Dr
House For Rent - The tenant pays all utilities. We do have an application fee that you must pay $50 per person. EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS OLD NEEDS TO APPLY. PROOF OF INCOME (WE WILL SEND VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT DIRECTLY TO THE EMPLOYER) PROOF OF RENTAL HISTORY...
kgns.tv
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky. The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy. The Laredo Utilities...
kgns.tv
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If Loop 20 is part of your daily commute, some safety measures are soon to come. These curbs will be yellow in color. If anybody were to hit or run over it, it will indicate that drivers need to fix their driving. While these additions are...
kgns.tv
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents. A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.
tamiu.edu
New TAMIU Police Chief Steps into History as First Hispanic Female Police Dept. Leader
When incoming Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Chief of Police Cordelia G. Perez looks out across the TAMIU campus, she sees something that looks familiar to her. After all, it’s the home of her 2014 Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, and her two sons’ degree pursuits…and a student population that’s predominantly female and Hispanic …like her. And just like them, she’s ready to make history.
kgns.tv
Warm day with a slight change in temperatures.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning in the upper 60s then warming up with sunny skies a high of 93. Tonight will be perfect if you want to stargaze skies will be clear with a low of 68. It’s going to be a great weekend if you want to...
kgns.tv
UISD moves forward with middle school on Mines Road despite air quality concerns
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new middle school is being built a mile close to the Midwest Sterilization facility who is reportedly releasing the toxic chemical ethylene oxide. While the school is currently under construction, some Laredoans are concerned about the future of their children’s health. Muellar Elementary is...
kgns.tv
Gilbert Gonzalez running for City Councilmember District 1
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gilbert Gonzalez is throwing his hat into the race for city council member in District 1 for this upcoming election. Gonzalez says he is retiring after 24 years of service at the Webb County Youth Village and he is ready to serve his community full time.
kgns.tv
All eyes on Texas Governor debate
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few hours, two men who want to govern the State of Texas will face off for the first time ever for a debate. Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are in the Rio Grande valley for the event. Although no audience will...
kgns.tv
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
kgns.tv
KGNS News Anchor speaks to students about mental health
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In effort to break the stigma and create support for mental health, KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal was a speaker for one of the events held at TAMIU. Ruben spoke to students about his personal experience with mental illness. After he spoke, he answered questions from...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police warns residents about scammers posing as fire officials
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting the community about a scam attempt that was reported at a local business. According to police, a scammer called a local business posing as a code inspector for the Laredo Fire Department. The call stated that he needed to collect...
kgns.tv
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.
kgns.tv
Sunny Skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning it’s Thursday the temperature this morning is nice in the upper 60s and it not humid . Today sunny skies and warm a high of 91. Tonight if you will be outdoors its going to be pleasant ,clear skies with a low of 67.
kgns.tv
Fire reported in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are responding to not one but two fires in north Laredo. According to reports, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. near the Mines Road area. Right now, there is a lot of smoke in the area. Residents are being asked to avoid the area...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is caught at a local high school. Laredo Police arrested 17-year-old Angel Villalobos at LBJ High School Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The incident happened on Sept. 5 when officers were...
Bryan Lizama powers San Antonio Southwest to 54-21 win over Laredo Nixon in 5A Texas high school football clash (Photos)
Lizama accounted for four TDs to lead the Dragons to a big road win against Nixon in District 13-5A DI competition
