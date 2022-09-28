Read full article on original website
Related
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Detroit News
Trump refuses to delay Florida deposition in phone-fraud case despite hurricane
Donald Trump’s deposition in a long-running class-action fraud suit. previously set for Friday at Mar-a-Lago, was ordered rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian. But that ruling came only after a fierce war of words between lawyers for plaintiffs and the former president. Roberta Kaplan, the investors’ lawyer, wrote to a...
FPL: Most in SWFL should have power back by next weekend but for some it could be months
It may be months before some Southwest Florida coastal areas hammered by Hurricane Ian have their power restored, according to Florida Power & Light Co. "We are repairing in most places outside of, right along the barrier islands and the beaches and the immediate coast line of Southwest Florida," FPL CEO Eric Silagy said Saturday night. "Those areas are going to be rebuilding, and unfortunately for those who live there, we are looking at weeks or months. Frankly, many...
Detroit News
Listeria linked to Michigan cheese plant
Cheeses produced by a Benton Harbor cheese producer have been linked to an outbreak of listeriosis that has sickened six people in six states since 2017, according to an alert issued jointly Friday by the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agencies issued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Nikola founder bought Utah ranch with 'worthless' options, jury told
Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton’s hype about the electric truck startup’s prospects lulled a real estate investor into accepting millions of dollars in Nikola stock options as partial payment for a 4,600-acre ranch, he told the jury in Milton’s criminal fraud trial. The investor, Peter Hicks, testified...
Detroit News
Michigan senators seek probe into alleged misconduct at Detroit VA hospital
Washington — Michigan’s senators are asking the inspector general of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to look into “serious” allegations of misconduct by management at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, wrote this week to...
Comments / 0