The Bridge pumpkin patch opens Sunday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The pumpkin patch at The Bridge is set to open Sunday after church and volunteers from the community were out Saturday morning to help unload thousands of pumpkins in preparation. All proceeds from the church’s pumpkin patch are poured right back in the community to help support the West Texas Food Bank […]
City of Midland to host fall events throughout October
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
New science exhibit opens at Museum of the Southwest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new science exhibit at the Museum of the Southwest lets you check your hearing, make a nature soundtrack, and even scream at the top of your lungs. Located at the Blakemore Planetarium, “Sonic Sensation” runs Saturday through mid-May. It’s an opportunity to get...
Band of the Week: Big Spring
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
Little Caesars Love Kitchen drops by the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The love kitchen travels across the country, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. anyone who attended received free pizza. District Manger at Little Caesars, Oscar Olivares, said it feels good to contribute to the community in a way the soup kitchen does on a daily basis.
VFW Post 4372 host first annual Veteran Showdown
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Partnered with the Comanche Moon Renegades, a local fast draw club, the competition was all about veterans being able to gather for a good time. Core master at VFW Post 4372 and member of the Comanche Moon Renegades, Michael Conn, explains the competition. “It’s a fast...
UPDATE: building a ‘total loss’ following chemical fire
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
Spooky fun: How one Odessa family is giving back this Halloween
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s officially spooky season and while there is no shortage of incredible Halloween displays around the Basin, one Odessa family’s decorations stand out for another reason. Our reporter, Mike Mahoney stopped by the display on Casa Grande Drive to learn more about how the special décor is helping to save lives. It’s […]
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
West Texas elementary schools to receive STEM centers
ODESSA, Texas — Over the next five years, every elementary school in West Texas will become home to a STEM center. This is all thanks to the generosity of a new partnership. The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Permian Strategic Partnership celebrated the grand opening of the STEM center at Pease Elementary in ECISD.
Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist. Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair. “There’s not very many health...
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
Construction Begins on Another Bridge on I-20 in Midland/Odessa
Another phase of the decade-long project to switch bridges along I-20 has begun. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the intersection of I-20 and Cotton Flat began the transition on Monday. Yet another bridge will be removed and the interstate will be reconstructed to where I-20 will go over Cotton Flat...
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon
CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Updated: 5 hours ago.
