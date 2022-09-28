Disconnected. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown isn’t present in his and Christine Brown’s daughter Truely’s life, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Basically, he’s not in Truely’s life,” the insider says, before explaining the reason behind his distance. “Kody won’t go anywhere. Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else. So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

