Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex? Everything We Know About Emma Cannon Amid Megan Fox Engagement
Before Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) became known for his music career, his PDA-packed romance with now-fiancéeMegan Fox or double-dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, MGK was a teen in love. Here’s everything we know about his ex and the mother of his daughter Casie, Emma Cannon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Sister Wives’ Kody Is ‘Not’ in Daughter Truely’s Life Amid Christine Split: He ‘Won’t Go Anywhere’
Disconnected. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown isn’t present in his and Christine Brown’s daughter Truely’s life, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Basically, he’s not in Truely’s life,” the insider says, before explaining the reason behind his distance. “Kody won’t go anywhere. Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else. So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Counting On’ Alum Abbie Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband John David
Growing family! Counting On alum Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) announced on Saturday, October 1, that she welcomed baby no. 2, a son, with husband John David Duggar. “We are now a family of 4!” the former reality TV star, 30, wrote via Instagram alongside an image of their bundle of joy, before revealing her baby boy’s name. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA・
Comments / 0