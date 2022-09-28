ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
lawstreetmedia.com

CFPB Hits Regions Bank with $191M Fine Over Overdraft Charges

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced on Wednesday that Regions Bank would owe them $191 million for surprise overdraft fees they had charged their customers. $50 million of the total will go towards the Bureau’s victim relief fund, while the other $141 million will refund the customers who were victims of the bank’s misconduct, according to the announcement.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Consumer Law#U S#Regions Bank#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Regions Financial Corp#Cfpb
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Markets Insider

Another Democratic lawmaker has violated a federal conflict-of-interest and transparency law by not disclosing a stock trade for weeks

Democratic Rep. Earl Perlmutter was late disclosing one of his wife's stock purchases. His office blamed a "miscommunication." This is the second time since August 2021 that Perlmutter violated the STOCK Act's disclosure provisions. Since 2021, Insider and other news organizations have found 72 lawmakers in violation of the STOCK...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
BUSINESS
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages

Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Crypto Lender Celsius Not Seeking Payments for Outstanding Loans

(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy