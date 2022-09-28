ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Remains of missing 30-year-old woman found in burning building, Indiana cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The search for missing Indiana woman Deborah Leslie is over, but questions surrounding her disappearance and death remain unanswered.

Leslie, a 30-year-old resident of Griffith, went missing on Sept. 18, outlets reported.

She was last seen alive on Sept. 20, outside a Motel 6 in nearby Hammond, according to fliers shared by her family.

Days after surveillance cameras captured Leslie at the Motel 6, first responders found a woman’s body inside a burning building in Gary, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported. The Lake County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that the woman was Leslie.

“I have all of the faith that God will bring this to a close somehow,” Leslie’s mother wrote in a Facebook post. “It may not be what we want but I don’t believe He will allow this to remain unsolved.”

Investigators identified Leslie’s remains using her dental records, the Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana reported. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Detectives with the Griffith and Hammond police departments are cooperating in the investigation, the newspaper reported.

