ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Twenty-one Florida Waffle Houses close doors

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWsut_0iE7nUQc00

I n a move that could be interpreted as a sign of how bad things are in Florida, 21 Waffle Houses have closed their doors in the Sunshine State due to Hurricane Ian .

The "Waffle House Index" has become an unofficial gauge of how severe a natural disaster is, a practice that has been acknowledged by the Federal Emergency Management Agency . The popular chain restaurant is known for only closing in the direst of conditions, often staking out to provide food and resources for first responders during recovery efforts, according to USA Today. As the logic goes, if the ever-resilient Waffle Houses are closing, the situation must be severe.

"The Waffle House test just doesn't tell us how quickly a business might rebound — it also tells how the larger community is faring," a FEMA blog post states, according to the outlet. "The sooner restaurants, grocery and corner stores or banks can reopen, the sooner local economies will start generating revenue again — signaling a strong recovery for that community."

HURRICANE IAN LIVE VIDEOS: STORM CAMERAS CAPTURE CATEGORY 4 MONSTER AS IT MAKES LANDFALL

"If you get there and the Waffle House is closed?" then-FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said in 2011, according to the Wall Street Journal . "That's really bad. That's where you go to work."

The restaurant team seems to have embraced its role, even forming a Waffle House Storm Center, which tracks and assists with natural disaster recovery operations. The team has been tracking Ian ever since the storm was given a name. However, even Waffle House has its limits; the situation was considered too dangerous in many areas for Waffle House to persist.

"We do have closures in mandatory evacuation zones and areas within low-lying areas that are subject to severe flooding," Waffle House Vice President of Public Relations Njeri Boss said.

The extent to which a Waffle House is operating serves as its own measurement of a disaster's severity, the details of which were related by an official to the Wall Street Journal .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Green means the restaurant is serving a full menu, a signal that damage in an area is limited and the lights are on. Yellow means a limited menu, indicating power from a generator, at best, and low food supplies. Red means the restaurant is closed, a sign of severe damage in the area or unsafe conditions," the outlet wrote in 2011.

The closure of 21 locations in the storm's path thus indicates red: the utmost severity.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Fugate
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Anger as swimmers spotted in dangerously high waves caused by Hurricane Ian: ‘Do not do this’

Three people were spotted swimming along the beach in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian brought perilous conditions to the shore.The area is under an evacuation order, and officials have urged people to leave the area and get to high ground as the hurricane approaches. Going swimming as the hurricane hits is extremely dangerous.People took to social media to express anger and frustration with the swimmers.“DO NOT DO THIS,” said Brenna Weick, a reporter at NBC 2 News in Florida on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is.”The three people were seen entering the churning...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Food Drink#Florida Waffle Houses#Usa Today#The Waffle House#The Wall Street Journal
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
70K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy