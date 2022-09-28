ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMYWk_0iE7mpf800

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.

“The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design.

“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said.

The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.

Though FIFA’s World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team uniform, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement. The national team badge, Hummel logo and decorative white chevrons —- a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s — are faded into the same single color as the shirt.

“We don’t wish to be visible during (the) tournament,” Hummel said. “We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

The gas-rich emirate has been fiercely criticized in the past decade for its treatment of migrant workers mostly from south Asia needed to build tens of billions of dollars’ worth of stadiums, metro lines, roads and hotels.

Definitive numbers of worker deaths and injuries have been hard to verify with inquests not routinely held and limited data released by Qatari authorities.

World Cup organizers in Qatar disputed Hummel’s claim of thousands of deaths in construction work during preparations for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

“Furthermore, we wholeheartedly reject the trivializing our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

“The SC’s work is recognized by numerous entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives,” organizers said, citing the U.N.’s International Labor Organization.

Denmark, the world’s No. 10-ranked team which reached the European Championship semifinals last year, has been one of the 32 World Cup teams most likely to take a strong stance against Qatar.

The Danish federation joined a European campaign launched last week for captains to wear heart-shaped, multi-colored “One Love” armbands in World Cup games.

Danish officials also have taken a leading role in a group of European soccer federations visiting Qatar to monitor the progress of promised reforms in labor laws.

“This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022,” Qatari organizers said, urging the Danish federation “to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the (Supreme Committee) and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

Denmark has been drawn in a World Cup group with defending champion France, which typically wears a dark blue shirt, Australia, whose first-choice color is gold, and Tunisia, which wears white.

The FIFA match schedule for the tournament lists Denmark as the home team with first choice of color only for its opening game on Nov. 22 against Tunisia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway

European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan government called on sports apparel company Adidas to pull off the market its new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team, alleging that the featured mosaic pattern amounted to “cultural appropriation” of Moroccan heritage. Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Protest#Danish
960 The Ref

Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

GENEVA — (AP) — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation's rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday. All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Witnesses: Airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes, the document by a non-governmental organization said. Humanitarian workers in the Tigray capital, Mekele, and the region’s second-largest city, Shire, confirmed the deadly attack. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. On Friday, an Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accused the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsme.com

Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer

The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
FIFA
The Associated Press

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe. Friday seemed one of those watershed moments as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex a large swath of eastern and southern Ukraine, like it did with Crimea in 2014. Coming seven months into the conflict and with near daily nuclear threats by backs-to-the wall Kremlin leaders, Putin chilllingly vowed to protect the newly annexed regions by “all available means.” Almost immediately, Ukraine’s president countered by applying to join the NATO military alliance, setting Russia up to face off against the West.
POLITICS
ng-sportingnews.com

FIFA 23: Best and worst clubs and national teams to play with by overall rating

The official team ratings are out for FIFA 23 so if you want to know who the best and worst teams are on the game you've come to the right place. Does investing in a career mode with the likes of heavyweights PSG and Manchester City excite you? Or perhaps climbing the ranks with some of the worst teams on the game is the ultimate challenge for any FIFA player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy