ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Locally Owned and Operated Pan-American Bakery to Open in Haines City

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ld8D_0iE7mijH00

La Villita Bakery , a locally owned and operated bakery, will soon be opening at 89 N HWY 17-92 in Haines City , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida and confirmed by owner Juan Castaneda . The bakery will be located in Annie’s Square Shopping Mall .

Castaneda tells What Now Orlando that the bakery will feature pastries and breads from across Latin America, simple Mexican dishes, empanadas and tortas (Mexican meat sandwich).

On the side of beverages, La Villita will serve natural fruit juices, coffee and aguas frescas, lighter drinks which include lemonade and horchata. The store will be 2000 sq feet and will feature 32 seats, though Castaneda anticipates mostly takeout traffic.

Due to delays in the permitting process, Castaneda tells What Now Orlando that he is unsure when the bakery will open. However, he remains confident that an opening is possible by the end of 2022 .



Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Haines City, FL
Lifestyle
allears.net

Big CHANGE Made to the Coca-Cola Bar in Disney Springs

A big change has hit the Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar at Disney Springs. This spot used to be home to some unique cocktails that would mix up Coca-Cola flavors with whiskey, vodka, and other things. But if you’ll be heading there in the future, be warned. We stopped by...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Pan American#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Pan American Bakery#La Villita Bakery#State#Mexican#Aguas Frescas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Strike team from Pasco and Hernando arrive in Southwest Florida

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue headed to Southwest Florida Thursday night to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be moving patients out of the various hospitals and other healthcare facilities devastated by the Hurricane. Each bus is capable of transporting 12 oxygen dependent patients. The team will be deployed for 7 days.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
758
Followers
204
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy