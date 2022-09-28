Locally Owned and Operated Pan-American Bakery to Open in Haines City

La Villita Bakery , a locally owned and operated bakery, will soon be opening at 89 N HWY 17-92 in Haines City , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida and confirmed by owner Juan Castaneda . The bakery will be located in Annie’s Square Shopping Mall .

Castaneda tells What Now Orlando that the bakery will feature pastries and breads from across Latin America, simple Mexican dishes, empanadas and tortas (Mexican meat sandwich).

On the side of beverages, La Villita will serve natural fruit juices, coffee and aguas frescas, lighter drinks which include lemonade and horchata. The store will be 2000 sq feet and will feature 32 seats, though Castaneda anticipates mostly takeout traffic.

Due to delays in the permitting process, Castaneda tells What Now Orlando that he is unsure when the bakery will open. However, he remains confident that an opening is possible by the end of 2022 .

