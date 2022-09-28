Washington Poll
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (6) 3-1 86
2. Gonzaga Prep (2) 3-1 72
3. Lake Stevens 2-2 61
4. Sumner (1) 3-1 59
5. Chiawana 4-0 55
6. Emerald Ridge 3-1 53
7. Puyallup 3-1 23
8. Kennedy Catholic 3-1 22
9. Graham-Kapowsin 3-1 18
10. Skyview 3-1 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Richland 16. Eastlake 11.
___
Class 3A
1. Yelm (9) 4-0 90
2. O'Dea 4-0 79
3. Eastside Catholic 4-0 67
4. Bellevue 2-2 54
5. Kennewick 4-0 49
6. Garfield 4-0 37
7. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-0 34
8. Lincoln (Seattle) 3-1 19
(tie) Monroe 4-0 19
10. Lakes 3-0 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Stanwood 17. Mt. Spokane 7.
___
Class 2A
1. Lynden (8) 4-0 89
2. Tumwater (1) 4-0 82
3. North Kitsap 3-1 63
(tie) Prosser 4-0 63
5. Enumclaw 4-0 57
6. Sedro-Woolley 3-1 36
7. W. F. West 3-1 34
8. Anacortes 4-0 31
9. Othello 3-1 24
10. Fife 3-1 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
___
Class 1A
1. Eatonville (7) 4-0 87
2. Lynden Christian (2) 4-0 79
3. Nooksack Valley 4-0 63
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4-0 62
5. Royal 3-1 59
6. Tenino 4-0 51
7. Toppenish 3-1 31
8. King's 3-1 23
9. LaCenter 3-1 15
10. Montesano 3-1 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Colville 7.
___
Class 2B
1. Napavine (8) 4-0 87
2. Okanogan (1) 4-0 81
3. Raymond 4-0 63
4. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 3-1 49
5. Columbia (Burbank) 3-1 40
6. Liberty (Spangle) 3-1 38
7. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 37
8. Morton White Pass 4-0 30
9. Davenport 3-1 24
10. Toledo 3-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 12. Forks 8.
___
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 3-0 79
2. Neah Bay 3-0 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) 3-0 65
4. Mossyrock 4-0 35
5. Naselle 3-1 26
(tie) Liberty Christian 3-0 26
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
___
