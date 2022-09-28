Washington Poll

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat California 28-9 on Saturday, despite Ward being intercepted twice in the end zone. Renard Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which played four of its first five games at home. The Cougars were coming off a heart-breaking loss to Oregon last weekend. “I’m proud of this team and how it responded,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “This was the prettiest, ugly, gutty win we knew we needed to have.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO