ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Washington Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON POLL

Class 4A

1. Glacier Peak (6) 3-1 86

2. Gonzaga Prep (2) 3-1 72

3. Lake Stevens 2-2 61

4. Sumner (1) 3-1 59

5. Chiawana 4-0 55

6. Emerald Ridge 3-1 53

7. Puyallup 3-1 23

8. Kennedy Catholic 3-1 22

9. Graham-Kapowsin 3-1 18

10. Skyview 3-1 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Richland 16. Eastlake 11.

___

Class 3A

1. Yelm (9) 4-0 90

2. O'Dea 4-0 79

3. Eastside Catholic 4-0 67

4. Bellevue 2-2 54

5. Kennewick 4-0 49

6. Garfield 4-0 37

7. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-0 34

8. Lincoln (Seattle) 3-1 19

(tie) Monroe 4-0 19

10. Lakes 3-0 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Stanwood 17. Mt. Spokane 7.

___

Class 2A

1. Lynden (8) 4-0 89

2. Tumwater (1) 4-0 82

3. North Kitsap 3-1 63

(tie) Prosser 4-0 63

5. Enumclaw 4-0 57

6. Sedro-Woolley 3-1 36

7. W. F. West 3-1 34

8. Anacortes 4-0 31

9. Othello 3-1 24

10. Fife 3-1 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

___

Class 1A

1. Eatonville (7) 4-0 87

2. Lynden Christian (2) 4-0 79

3. Nooksack Valley 4-0 63

4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4-0 62

5. Royal 3-1 59

6. Tenino 4-0 51

7. Toppenish 3-1 31

8. King's 3-1 23

9. LaCenter 3-1 15

10. Montesano 3-1 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Colville 7.

___

Class 2B

1. Napavine (8) 4-0 87

2. Okanogan (1) 4-0 81

3. Raymond 4-0 63

4. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 3-1 49

5. Columbia (Burbank) 3-1 40

6. Liberty (Spangle) 3-1 38

7. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 37

8. Morton White Pass 4-0 30

9. Davenport 3-1 24

10. Toledo 3-1 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 12. Forks 8.

___

Class 1B

1. Odessa (7) 3-0 79

2. Neah Bay 3-0 71

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) 3-0 65

4. Mossyrock 4-0 35

5. Naselle 3-1 26

(tie) Liberty Christian 3-0 26

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ward throws 3 TDs as Washington State beats Cal 28-9

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat California 28-9 on Saturday, despite Ward being intercepted twice in the end zone. Renard Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which played four of its first five games at home. The Cougars were coming off a heart-breaking loss to Oregon last weekend. “I’m proud of this team and how it responded,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “This was the prettiest, ugly, gutty win we knew we needed to have.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 Bessemer, Mich. 56, South Shore 26
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy