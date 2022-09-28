Read full article on original website
Spencer Strider Still isn't Throwing for the Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider has yet to begin throwing for the Atlanta Braves, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.
The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen
The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
Red Sox Roster Moves: Pitcher Optioned As Nathan Eovaldi Reinstated
Nathan Eovaldi is back with the Boston Red Sox as the organization announced the right-hander has been reinstated prior to Thursday afternoon’s series-ending game against the Baltimore Orioles. Connor Seabold has been optioned in order for Eovaldi to return from the 15-day injured list. The veteran was placed on...
Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. That extension will pay Morton $20 million next season and includes a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. The Braves already had a $20 million team option for next season, but by signing Morton to an extension, rather than just exercising that option, they were able to get the team option for the 2024 season as well.
Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Crushes New Career-High Home Run
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite left-handed slugger continued to pile onto his career-best season in home runs during his latest plate appearance on Saturday. Kyle Schwarber, who had a memorable 41-game run with the Red Sox amid their 2021 playoff run which ended in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, has had an impressive first run with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
What Alex Cora Wants Brayan Bello To Improve On For Next Season
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was clearly impressed with how top pitching prospect Brayan Bello performed in his debut season in the big leagues. But despite the high praise Cora passed down, he still sees room for improvement for the right-hander, who made his final start of the season Saturday in a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Mets, D-Backs National League Best Bets for September 30
Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-130) vs. Atlanta Braves (+110) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) The Atlanta Braves and New York...
Marc McLaughlin Making Roster Decision Tough On Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery
Boston Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin is making the job of Jim Montgomery more difficult. Not that the head coach minds. McLaughlin, a final roster hopeful, made a strong push Saturday to claim one of the last spots on the team, in all likelihood coming on the fourth line. The Billerica, Mass. native netted two goals in Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, giving Montgomery something to ponder with cuts looming.
Interesting Futures Odds for Aaron Judge
Now that Aaron Judge has tied Roger Maris with his 61st home run of the year, there are some exciting wagers you can put behind the big Yankee. The New York Yankees open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday for his first shot at hitting number 62. Following their weekend set with the O’s, New York finishes their season with four games in Texas against the Rangers, which includes a doubleheader.
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
Yankees Star Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Jr. Bask In Historic Moment
With seven games left in the Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge needs one dinger to break Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record. The Yankees star hit his 61st homer Wednesday night in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Judge’s mother and Maris’ son, Roger Maris Jr., were sitting together in the stands and celebrated the tying of the AL record that was set 61 years ago.
Red Sox Wrap: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays Shut Down Boston’s Bats
The Boston Red Sox opened their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays in losing fashion, dropping the first of three games, 9-0, on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-82, while the Blue Jays improved to 88-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the...
Red Sox Reliever Hopes To Hear From Chaim Bloom This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have a sizable list of impending free agents once this dismal season comes to a close next week. Xander Bogaerts, if he decides to opt-out of his contract, will obviously headline the group that also features Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Michael Wacha. Further down on the list after those names is Matt Strahm, who has proven to be a reliable and versatile arm in his first season in Boston.
What Red Sox’s Alex Cora Promised Trevor Story At Season’s End
The 2022 Boston Red Sox season is just days away from officially reaching its end, and with six games currently left on the schedule, manager Alex Cora made sure to reach out to one player to touch base and establish the team’s intentions for next season. Cora, who led...
Blue Jays Fan Launches Glove After Missing Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run
One Blue Jays fan might have missed out on a seven-figure payday by a matter of inches Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. Roger Maris now has company atop the American League single-season home run leaderboard. Aaron Judge matched the Yankees legend in New York’s series finale against Toronto, clubbing his 61st round-tripper of the year in the seventh inning of the Bronx Bombers’ eventual 8-3 win.
Alex Cora Offers Confident Outlook For 2023 Red Sox Season
After Saturday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, the Boston Red Sox will have four games remaining to play before their 2022 season officially closes. With that being said, next on the agenda — through the collaborative offseason efforts of the front office and team ownership — is getting back to the drawing board in order to return next season as playoff contenders.
Red Sox Shuffle Pitching Staff With Pregame Roster Moves
With less than a week left in their season, the Boston Red Sox seemingly have shifted their focus into taking a look at as many players as possible. On Saturday, they made some roster moves that look to have backed that idea. The Red Sox reinstated pitcher Kaleb Ort from...
