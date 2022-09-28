ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Dogs weren't only pets at Blessing of the Animals in Warren

Saturday mornings typically include sleeping in late or going to run errands. Students, parents and teachers at Regina High School in Warren had other plans. The Leaders of Franciscan Engagement Club (L.I.F.E) hosted the 11th annual Blessings of the Animals at the high school in honor of the Feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals. Pet owners brought their furry friends for prayers by Deacon Ed McLeod. ...
WARREN, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line

TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TOLEDO, OH
Paige
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren train derailment expected to be cleared by Friday afternoon

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A derailed train in Warren could take several more hours to clear before traffic can resume in the area that's currently blocked. The derailment created a giant mess of traffic Thursday morning when 16 cars being pulled by a train through Macomb County went off the tracks, piling up across the busy rail line.
WARREN, MI
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Cat#Pets#Fox#Promedica Hospital#Farmington Hill Fire#Stampers#Gofundme
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

