Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
Monroe police officer saves infant struggling to breathe
A Monroe City Police Department officer is being hailed a hero after helping a family whose baby was choking.
Dogs weren't only pets at Blessing of the Animals in Warren
Saturday mornings typically include sleeping in late or going to run errands. Students, parents and teachers at Regina High School in Warren had other plans. The Leaders of Franciscan Engagement Club (L.I.F.E) hosted the 11th annual Blessings of the Animals at the high school in honor of the Feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals. Pet owners brought their furry friends for prayers by Deacon Ed McLeod. ...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line
TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
Check Out This Michigan House Where Every Floor is a Different Color Palette
What do you think of this Michigan house from just looking at the outside?. My first thought was, "that's a quaint, 'Bridgerton-esque' house." Well, never judge a book by its cover. Built in 1951, this house at 450 W Grixdale Ave, Highland Park, Mich. is sure to change your view...
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
Warren train derailment expected to be cleared by Friday afternoon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A derailed train in Warren could take several more hours to clear before traffic can resume in the area that's currently blocked. The derailment created a giant mess of traffic Thursday morning when 16 cars being pulled by a train through Macomb County went off the tracks, piling up across the busy rail line.
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
Rochester Hills man dies after suspected distracted driver runs red light, causes crash
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 74-year-old man has died after he was involved in a suspected distracted driving crash last week in Rochester Hills. Suk-Joon Ham was in the back seat of a Honda Accord when the car was hit while turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon on Sept. 21.
Suspect wanted after trying to steal catalytic converter off vehicle parked at Lenawee County collision shop
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle that was parked at a Lenawee County collision shop early Saturday. The suspect drove up to Irish Hills Collision at 14221 W US 12 Hwy. in Brooklyn at...
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
