ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Victory in Minnesota! Purdue 20- Minnesota 10

I’m a battle of Big Ten West teams Purdue found a way to walk way with their first victory in the Twin Cities since the Carter administration. Not really, but it is the first Purdue victory in their new stadium. This was a game that Purdue had to have if they wanted to have any chance of winning the West.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Live updates: USF 0, East Carolina 0; Q1

BOCA RATON, Fla. - USF returns to the Sunshine State on Saturday for a "home" game as it has arrived to FAU Stadium to face the East Carolina Pirate in both teams' American Athletic Conference opener. Bulls247 has made the trip to Boca Raton and site publisher Will Turner will...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

FINAL: ECU 48, USF 28

East Carolina looks to bounce back from a double overtime loss when it takes on USF on Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton, Fla., at FAU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game was shifted from Tampa to Boca Raton as a result of Hurricane Ian's projected path earlier in the week.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Boca Raton, FL
Football
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Oregon State
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
City
Austin, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. Minnesota Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (2-2): Look, 2-2 isn’t where I want to be for my predictions or for this Purdue team. I thought both of us had a real shot at sitting at 4-0 on the season right now. But, we’ve just gotta go back, watch the tape, and learn from our mistakes. We’ve gotten better each week and this week is just another chance to improve.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
High School Football PRO

Pompano Beach, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fort Lauderdale High School football team will have a game with Blanche Ely High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Florida Atlantic#Bode#American Football#Purdue
musicfestnews.com

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
BOCA RATON, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
racer.com

Shadowen earns fifth Runoffs gold medal in GT-Lite

It was a battle of champions in GT-Lite (GT-L) at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. At the end of the race, Peter Shadowen of West Palm Beach, FL had driven his No. 72 Honda CRX to his fifth Runoffs victory.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycbs4.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers’ Run HOA Forecloses On Another Home Over $700

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported last week on the foreclosure proceedings initiated by the Loggers’ Run Homeowners Association over roughly $708 in unpaid maintenance fees. While HOA’s have the absolute authority to foreclose over even one dollar in unpaid fees or dues, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy