hammerandrails.com
Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch
It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.
hammerandrails.com
Victory in Minnesota! Purdue 20- Minnesota 10
I’m a battle of Big Ten West teams Purdue found a way to walk way with their first victory in the Twin Cities since the Carter administration. Not really, but it is the first Purdue victory in their new stadium. This was a game that Purdue had to have if they wanted to have any chance of winning the West.
Live updates: USF 0, East Carolina 0; Q1
BOCA RATON, Fla. - USF returns to the Sunshine State on Saturday for a "home" game as it has arrived to FAU Stadium to face the East Carolina Pirate in both teams' American Athletic Conference opener. Bulls247 has made the trip to Boca Raton and site publisher Will Turner will...
FINAL: ECU 48, USF 28
East Carolina looks to bounce back from a double overtime loss when it takes on USF on Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton, Fla., at FAU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game was shifted from Tampa to Boca Raton as a result of Hurricane Ian's projected path earlier in the week.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Minnesota Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (2-2): Look, 2-2 isn’t where I want to be for my predictions or for this Purdue team. I thought both of us had a real shot at sitting at 4-0 on the season right now. But, we’ve just gotta go back, watch the tape, and learn from our mistakes. We’ve gotten better each week and this week is just another chance to improve.
Santaluces’ quarterback Will Prichard showing why he’s the best quarterback in Florida
LANTANA, FLORIDA- Everyone knows about big name high school football quarterbacks in Florida like Miami Central’s Keyon Jenkins, Chaminade-Madonna’s Cedrick Bailey, IMG Academy‘s Jayden Bradford and Nease’s Marcus Stokes. One name that doesn’t appear on everyone’s radar, however, is Santaluces’ ...
Pompano Beach, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Lauderdale High School football team will have a game with Blanche Ely High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Kanpai Will Reopen in Boca Raton
The Japanese BBQ and sushi restaurant is planning to return with a soft opening in December and a Grand Opening in February
musicfestnews.com
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
weddingstylemagazine.com
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
Pig Bowl Between Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coral Springs High School Rescheduled
Due to Hurricane Ian, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coral Springs High School Pig Bowl was postponed from Thursday Night to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The Pig Bowl game features a pair of rivals who face off each year. The losing team’s principal is required to kiss a pig after the game.
racer.com
Shadowen earns fifth Runoffs gold medal in GT-Lite
It was a battle of champions in GT-Lite (GT-L) at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. At the end of the race, Peter Shadowen of West Palm Beach, FL had driven his No. 72 Honda CRX to his fifth Runoffs victory.
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
850wftl.com
Drain that bucket: Ian rainfall leads to mosquito breeding boom
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)– As South Florida begins to dry out from the soaking brought on by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, standing water could lead to a proliferation of mosquitos across the region. From Tuesday to Wednesday this week some areas of Palm Beach County saw above...
mycbs4.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach
This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Loggers’ Run HOA Forecloses On Another Home Over $700
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported last week on the foreclosure proceedings initiated by the Loggers’ Run Homeowners Association over roughly $708 in unpaid maintenance fees. While HOA’s have the absolute authority to foreclose over even one dollar in unpaid fees or dues, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
WPBF News 25
Locals step up to help storm victims both on the west coast and close to home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy week at Midas of West Palm Beach, but the folks there did not get paid for all the work they did. “You’re helpless in a lot of ways. You want to do so much, and there’s only so much that you can do,” said Ron Katz, the shop owner.
