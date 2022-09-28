Read full article on original website
Lubellas Patisserie now open at Casa View Shopping Center
Lubellas Patisserie, a new all-day bakery, opened this week in Casa View Shopping Center. The bakery celebrated its grand opening Sept. 25, with over 300 people in attendance, co-owner Ismael Trejo says. He and his wife, Maria Becerra, have been working on the pastry shop for a long time. Lubellas...
Halloween happenings at East Dallas libraries
The Lakewood and Skillman Southwestern branches of the Dallas Public Library will host a series of Halloween-themed crafting opportunities through October. The Lakewood branch will host one event on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. The theme of the craft will be “Frankenstein.”. The Skillman Southwestern branch will hold three...
Coombs Creek Trail connection to Fort Worth Avenue under construction
A trail section under construction in Stevens Park will connect the Kessler Park area to Kessler Plaza and Moss Park. The project is concurrent with erosion control work on the creek’s bank. The trail will also connect to planned bike lanes on Bahama between Plymouth and Fort Worth Avenue...
Kayak rental business closes amid ‘vendor criteria’ changes
White Rock Paddle Company is calling it quits after 13 seasons on White Rock Lake. Owners say new “vendor criteria” is making it difficult to compete “as a small business.”. In a note posted on Facebook, the kayak rental company thanked customers and said they were honored...
Pawlicious Cookies bakes dog treats that are healthful
Yolanda Herrera needed treats for her mini-Australian shepherd, Blue, in 2020. “There wasn’t anything that didn’t have so many chemicals,” Herrera says. “If it doesn’t look like something I would eat, why would I give that to my dog?”. She wanted healthy, organic treats, and...
How redlining, decades of underinvestment led to displacement in Oak Cliff neighborhoods
Photography by Julia Cartwright. Lifelong Oak Cliff residents Christopher and Lauren Lewis paid about $250,000 for their Glen Oaks home in 2018. Four years later, homes in the area were selling for about $450,000 — some as high as $500,000. Glen Oaks was settled in the post-World War II...
‘Golden Bears Way’ street-name change for South Oak Cliff High School
The next South Oak Cliff High School celebration could take place on Golden Bears Way. Dallas City Council is expected to rename a stretch of Garza Avenue, adjacent to the Golden Bears’ football field, in honor of the mascot. SOC won a historic state championship last year. Marsalis Park...
Affordable housing is a big deal. The way we talk about it matters.
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY OF CITIZENS and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal was for a 200-unit development in our neighborhood.
Professor Geoff Grimes: Where magic and compassion intersect
Professor Geoff Grimes performs magic for children and families who attend the annual three-night close-up magic showcase at Dallas College Mountain View Campus. Grimes formed the Mark Wilson Magic Club at Mountain View, named in honor of the Sunset High School alumnus who had a TV magic show that Grimes and his sister used to watch every Sunday as kids growing up in the Houston area.
What ‘affordable housing’ means, and why it matters more than ever
Nothing polarizes an assembly of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So when the Dallas City Council, determined to tackle a metro-wide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit developments, drama ensued. A proposed project along...
Avian flu was detected in Dallas. Here’s how to protect chickens, other birds
Attention bird owners: Avian influenza has been identified in a backyard flock within the boundaries of the City of Dallas, according to a District 9 newsletter. This virus can infect domestic poultry, fowl and birds, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese. It is transmitted from bird to bird through...
Man who fired at officers in Casa View fatally shot by police
A man who shot at the police in Casa View is dead, after being hit by officers’ return fire. Dallas police officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, the Dallas Police Department reports. When they...
Prosecutors say former Judge Vickers Cunningham was biased against Texas 7 escapee
Tarrant County prosecutors say in a court filing that one of the Texas 7 prison escapees deserves a new trial because the judge in the capital murder trial was biased against him, The Dallas Morning News reports. This comes after defendant Randy Halprin, who is Jewish, argued he didn’t receive...
